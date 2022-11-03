ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary’s Tea: Should Zaya Wade Wait Until She’s 18 To Change Her Name & Gender? [WATCH]

By India Monee&#39;, Justin Thomas
 3 days ago

Zaya Wade’s parents are tussling over the fact that she should wait to officially change her name and gender right now at the age of 15. Gary has the Tea on what was said between Siohvaughn Funches-Wade and Dwyane Wade.

Also we learn the reason Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill decided to really split.  The reason has people looking at the ex-housewife differently.

Related
RadarOnline

Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Doubles Down On 'Protecting' Trans Daughter Zaya From Legal Name Change

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade's ex-wife has doubled down on her position to "protect" their trans daughter Zaya by objecting to a legal name and gender change, RadarOnline.com has learned. Siohvaughn Funches-Wade confirmed her stance that she believes she's doing the best thing for her 15-year-old daughter by blocking her ex-husband's filed motion to for a legal name and gender change. Dwyane and his current wife, Gabrielle Union, have been outspoken in their support of Zaya and the trans community. Wade fired back at his ex-wife, calling her an "absent parent" on her decision to block the...
RadarOnline

‘My Lawyer Will Be In Contact’: Dwyane Wade Fires Back At ‘Absent Parent’ Ex-Wife Siovaughn’s Attempt To Block Their Trans Daughter Zaya From Changing Her Name

Dwayne Wade blasted his ex-wife Siohvaugh after she went to court to block their trans daughter Zaya from having her name and gender legally changed, RadarOline.com has learned. On Thursday, Wade wrote a scathing message to his ex on Instagram days after she filed a bombshell declaration in court. In...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Dwyane Wade Claps Back At Ex-Wife’s Claim He’s Trying To Profit Off Trans Daughter: ‘Very Disappointed’

Dywane Wade is clapping back at his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches, after she filed a petition against him on Nov. 2. In the petition, Siohvaughn accused Dwyane of trying to profit off their daughter, Zaya Wade’s, name and gender change, according to the court documents, obtained by PEOPLE. The now 15-year-old came out as transgender in 2019 and started going by ‘Zaya’ and using she/her pronouns. Siohvaughn claimed she was concerned that Dwyane “may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received.” She asked the court for Zaya to not be able to change her name and gender until she is 18 years old or “the age of majority.”
Page Six

Dwyane Wade’s ex doubles down on ‘protecting’ trans child from ‘tragic events’

Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife stands by her beliefs that she is doing what’s best for her trans child, Zaya, by objecting to her legal name and gender change. Siohvaughn Funches-Wade tells Page Six in a lenghty statement Friday that “countless full-grown famous adults” have suffered “severe consequences” from anxiety and depression — including taking their own lives — as a result of “public pressure and scrutiny.”
HollywoodLife

Dwyane Wade’s Ex Siohvaughn Claims He’s Spreading ‘Untruths’ About Her & Insists She ‘Loves’ Her Kids

Dwyane Wade‘s ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, 41, has clapped back at the 40-year-old former basketball pro’s Instagram comments that she “continuously finds ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children.” Their most recent feud stems from disagreements over their 15-year-old daughter Zaya‘s path as a transgender teen and whether or not she should be allowed to legally change her gender. In a lengthy statement she sent to HollywoodLife on Friday, Nov. 4, Siohvaughn asserted that despite Dwyane’s comments, she fully supports her children and is only interested in “protecting” their wellbeing.
