Palmyra, Hershey field advance to district championship

(WHTM) — The District lll Class 2A championship game will feature the top two teams from the bracket as No. 1 Palmyra will square off against No. 2 Hershey in the finals.

The Cougars (16-2-2) defeated Mechanicsburg 2-1 on Wednesday night, while Hershey (16-2-1) downed Twin Valley 2-1 in overtime.

Both teams have only allowed one goal against them in the district tournament so far. Palmyra and Hershey will meet Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Landis Field in the championship game.

