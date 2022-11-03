ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julie Powell Dies: Author Whose ‘Julie & Julia’ Memoir Was Adapted Into Hit Film Was 49

Julie Powell, a chef and blogger whose year-long project to cook each recipe of Julia Child’s groundbreaking cookbook Mastering the Art of French Cooking became a best-selling memoir that was adapted by Nora Ephron into the hit 2009 film Julie & Julia, died of cardiac arrest Oct. 26 at her home in Upstate New York. She was 49. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Migos Rapper Takeoff Dies In Houston Shooting: He Was 28 Related Story K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy Her death was reported to The New York Times by her husband...
crimereads.com

Simenon in America

Here’s a mystery. At the end of the war, as exiles, soldiers, and refugees return to their liberated country, one man leaves, flees to America for safety. His reasons for leaving are unclear; his story changes over time. He leaves behind a shadow of himself, a brother who has also fled and assumed another identity, and innuendos and rumors that will tarnish his reputation. Who could solve this mystery? Inspector Maigret maybe; his creator, Georges Simenon, is the man at the center, when he fled Europe in September 1945.
tatler.com

‘Maverick’ millionaire businessman and property mogul Peter de Savary dies

Entrepreneur and America’s Cup yachtsman Peter de Savary, whose property empire once included Land’s End and John o’Groats, has died aged 78. Born in Essex to a French-born pig farmer, de Savary spent part of his early childhood in Venezuela with his mother and her second husband, a Shell Oil executive, before returning to England to enrol at Charterhouse.
