Star Wars: The High Republic #2: Jedi Knight Vildar Mac isn’t ready
Wednesday 9th November is the day the second issue of Star Wars: The High Republic arrives from writer Cavan Scott, interior artist Ario Anindito and cover artist Mark Morales, bringing even more troubles for Jedi Knight Vildar Mac as he attempts to figure out troubles on Jedha in this Phase 2 adventure.
Cavan Scott talks Star Wars: Tales from the Rancor Pit
Written by Cavan Scott, with art by Dead Seas collaborator Nick Brokenshire, Juan Samu, Andy Duggan and Rafael Pérez, Star Wars: Tales from the Rancor Pit is heading our way 20th December and Scott and the four artists all discuss their delight at being involved with this spiritual successor to the long-running Vader’s castle series as we hallo-wing our way across the galaxy to Tatooine and the palace of Jabba the Hutt.
Star Wars: Andor: Kyle Soller and Denise Gough talk Syril and Dedra
Every Wednesday we’re being absolutely spoilt rotten by the depth, performances and intricate storytelling of Star Wars: Andor, and speaking with StarWars.com associate editor Kristin Baver, Kyle Soller (Syril Karn) and Denise Gough (Dedra Meero) discuss their characters and how they view the two rising stars. “I want you...
Andy Serkis on Andor: “Murky, emotionally complex, grit in the oyster storytelling”
While it’s likely no coincidence that the character played by Andy Serkis is called Kino, there’s no doubting the skill and craft that’s gone into his portrayal of the Narkina 5 floor manager Kino Loy in Star Wars: Andor, and while we as an audience can bask in his performance, as an actor he’s very clear to make it known how much he appreciates and admires the work done by Tony Gilroy and team on the show.
Bring Home The Galaxy Week 4: Figures, glasses, fashion and more
Bring Home The Galaxy is back for week 4 with a slew of new products from every corner of the Star Wars galaxy,including new pre-orders from Hasbro, the latest update for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, new glasses from Diff, the Art of The High Republic Phase One and much more.
Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023: Fan Applications are open
Great news as Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 at London’s ExCeL Center edges ever closer, applications for the various fan-led panels and areas are now open. You can apply for the podcast area of the HoloNet News Stage, where there will also be fan panels taking place across two locations at the show, as well as fan panels, the cosplay competition, fan tables and much more.
John Gilroy talks Rogue One reshoots: “We had a new blueprint”
While it’s well known the vast changes made to Solo: A Star Wars Story after the departure of Phil Lord and Chris Miller and the arrival of Ron Howard as director, what’s not quite so well-defined is the work that happened in post-production on Rogue One. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film infamously underwent extensive reshoots, with additional scenes and sequences shot and altered to adjust the flow of the film, and John Gilroy – who along with brother Tony was brought in to help make this process work – discusses those alterations.
The Fantha From Down Under Episode 64: Cassian Anderrrr….and many other things
Adam O’Brien is back with episode 64 of The Fantha From Down Under, and this time out he’s joined by fellow Fantha Tracker Mark Newbold to discuss Star Wars: Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, the current state of Star Wars (warts ‘n’ all) and much more. Remember to...
Star Wars: Andor: Cassian’s Story
Diego Luna breaks down his role as Cassian Andor. A new episode of #Andor is streaming Wednesday only on @DisneyPlus. The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
Official Lucasfilm cast anouncement for The Acolyte revealed
As production starts in the UK this week, Lucasfilm officially reveal the cast of the forthcoming Disney Plus show The Acolyte, confirming a number of rumoured additions to the cast of the show. Today, Disney+ announced the cast for “The Acolyte,” an upcoming original Star Wars series from Lucasfilm. Joining...
Film and TV Review: Star Wars: Andor Episode 9
Every time an episode of Star Wars: Andor lands, Fantha Tracks will be giving their responses, and here are our initial gut feelings, deep dives and thoughts on episode nine of season one, ‘Nobody’s Listening!’. Beware of spoilerific elements in here. Eric Onkenhout. Episode 9 of Star...
Canon Fodder: In conversation with author Zoraida Cordova
Grab your bookmarks, it’s time to take cover as we unleash the Canon Fodder over the Star Wars galaxy of literature. This episode we’re joined by author Zoraida Córdova as she discusses her forthcoming The High Republic Phase 2 novel Convergence as well as her debut Star Wars novel A Crash of Fate, the state of The High Republic as we enter Phase 2, character creation, world building and much more.
Giancarlo Esposito and Ke Huy Quan join the Russo Brothers’ The Electric State
From the Russo Brothers, the directors of Avengers End Game, the cast of Netflix film The Electric State is swelled by the addition of the villainous star of The Mandalorian Giancarlo Esposito and the resurgent star of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Short Round himself Ke Huy Quan. Directors Joe...
Ortolan: Galactic Pals
Miree and Cam-E help a frustrated Ortolan when a broken toy interrupts playtime. Watch more Star Wars Galactic Pals on http://www.StarWarsKids.com and http://www.YouTube.com/StarWarsKids. It's time for the latest Galactic Pals and this time out it's the Porgs. Prepare for cuteness overload - it's time for Galactic Pals and the rancor.
Galactic Pals: Gungan
Miree provides a young Gungan their first walking lesson. Watch more Star Wars Galactic Pals on http://www.StarWarsKids.com. and http://www.YouTube.com/StarWarsKids. Galactic Pals is back with the Ortolan. It's time for the latest Galactic Pals and this time out it's the Porgs. Watch the six episodes of Galactic Pals released so far...
