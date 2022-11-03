ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Art + Design welcomes internationally recognized artist Jaishri Abichandani to continue CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series

By Courtesy of APSU
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DBozU_0ixfZbCh00

The Department of Art + Design, with support from The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is pleased to welcome internationally recognized artist Jaishri Abichandani to continue the 2022-23 CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series season.

“Jaishri Abichandani is a force in the art world whose work has been exhibited in many countries at major institutions throughout the globe with works that often collapse autobiography, contemporary ideas and politics within mythical forms,” said Michael Dickins, chair of the Visiting Artist Speaker Committee. “She was the founding director of Public Events and Projects at the Queens Museum of Art where she organized ‘Fatal Love: South Asian American Art Now’ and ‘Queens International 2006: Everything All at Once’ and many other exhibitions. She also organized a trilogy of exhibitions in 2019 to inaugurate the Ford Foundation Gallery centered on visions of BIPOC artists. Jaishri is an intelligent and generous artist in which we are honored to host.”

Abichandani’s public lecture will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, in Heydel Hall (Room 120) of the Art + Design building.

“During Abichandani’s visit, she will be working with our printmaking professor, Patrick Vincent, to create a new print edition of her work,” Dickins added. “One of the pieces in the edition will be donated to APSU’s Art Collection. This will increase our collection of contemporary prints that we’ve been building over the past few years. An additional two pieces from the edition will be donated to CECA to go toward fundraising initiatives, so it’s possible that a community member can not only support CECA and its programming but also own an original work by Jaishri Abichandani.”

About the artist

Abichandani describes her work this way: “The art I produce in the studio synthesizes the mythology and aesthetic vernaculars of South Asian art and culture with contemporary socio-political concerns. Having abdicated the religion I was born into (Hinduism) for its violent misogyny and caste apartheid, I feel compelled to create a new pantheon that is at once magical/sacred and reflects my intersectional feminism. The compositions of my works often allude to iconic tropes in Indian sculptures, while updating and subverting them. Materials used in the ritual worship of idols such as clothing and jewelry are extracted from their religious purposes and brought into the space of contemporary art, amplifying the association of the sculptures with the Divine Feminine. Imbuing archetypal imagery with political and feminist concerns allows me to respond to the rise of religious and racial fundamentalism in my countries of origin and residence.”

Abichandani’s work is in the Burger Collection, Asia Art Archive Collection and Saatchi Collection. She has been a resident of LMCC’s Process Space residency and an honoree of the Brooklyn Art Council and ASHA for Women. She was awarded grants by the FST Studio Projects Fund and the Foundation for Contemporary Art in 2021.

She lives and works in Brooklyn, New York.

For more on Abichandani and her work, visit her website or follow her on Instagram @Jaishri Abichandani.

For more on this lecture, contact Dickins at dickinsm@apsu.edu. For future CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series events, visit www.apsu.edu/art-design/exhibitions-speakers/visiting-artists.php.

All events are free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Parks & Recreation plans 2-day Handmade Holidays event

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host its annual, two-day, Handmade Holidays event this month. Over 60 vendors will be in attendance, offering a wide variety of handcrafted merchandise from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

David Allen leads fundraising among mayor candidates as Election Day closes in

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville mayor candidate David Allen is outpacing incumbent Mayor Joe Pitts when it comes to fundraising for the Nov. 8 Tennessee State General and City of Clarksville Election. According to campaign donations inspected by Clarksville Now, Allen raised a total of $19,822 between Oct....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Real ID license deadline approaching

Amazon promised 5,000 jobs to Nashville in exchange for incentives. NTSB uses TN fatal crashes to push for seatbelt requirement. Search continues for young woman who vanished from …. "We just need her to come home," said one family member after 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef disappeared. Man dies after being...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Denver firefighters suspended for asking doctor to report living woman as dead

DENVER — Two Denver firefighters were suspended without pay after allegedly asking a doctor to pronounce a living woman dead even though they had not assessed her condition. According to an order of disciplinary action from the Denver Department of Public Safety, firefighter Marshall Henry was helping Denver police officers on June 24 to check on the welfare of a woman who had last been heard from five days earlier, KDVR-TV reported.
DENVER, CO
clarksvillenow.com

MISSING PERSON ALERT: Clarksville Police ask for public’s help in locating 41-year-old women

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 41-year-old woman. Melissa Black was reported missing by her sister on Oct. 25, who stated that she hadn’t heard from her since October 18th. Melissa was last seen at her residence on Lillian Drive, according to the news release.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Veterans Day Parade in Clarksville canceled due to storms expected Saturday

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Veterans Day Parade and pre-parade ceremonies on the lawn of the County Courthouse, initially scheduled for this Saturday, have been canceled due to expected storms. “Regrettably, we are canceling the parade due to the forecast of thunderstorms and wind gusts,” said...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Creek Wood falls to Hardin County in the playoffs

Creek Wood traveled to Hardin County for the first time since 2019 as the two teams met in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs and after a hard fought game, Hardin County won 14-7. Hardin County will now head to Pearl Cohn for the second round of the...
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

 http://theleafchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy