4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
cleveland19.com
4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews battled a 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland on Saturday afternoon that left four homes, two garages, several cars and a motor home destroyed. East Cleveland Fire confirms to 19 News that everyone got out safely, but at least one dog was rescued and...
Crews battle flames in multiple East Cleveland homes
EAST CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews battled flames at multiple homes in East Cleveland on Saturday afternoon. It started in a home in the 14000 block of Savannah Avenue and spread to other homes around it. There is no word on any injuries. Crews were seen carrying a dog and a cat from the homes. FOX […]
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Car crash into Cleveland Heights gas pump causes fiery explosion
4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland.
Crews suspend search for kayaker in Lake Erie
The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a missing kayaker in Lake Erie.
cleveland19.com
Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown
4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland.
Over 5,000 without power in the Euclid, Chardon Area, cause is being determined.
According to First Energy's website, approximately 5,166 residents in the Euclid and Chardon areas are without power.
Coast Guard suspending search for missing kayaker on Lake Erie
According to the US Coast Gaurd, a kayaker is missing and is believed to be capsized in Lake Erie near Sheffield Lake.
Solve speeding on the West Shoreway by raising the speed limit - then enforcing it
Regarding the Oct. 24 letter on West Shoreway speeding (”West Shoreway 35-mph limit isn’t enforced, so why have it?”), I agree that the speed limit is unenforced, but that limit of 35 mph seems too slow. I say, make it 45 mph, and actually enforce it. Tom...
Police, witness help rescue emaciated dog
A dog left for dead is getting a second chance thanks to another dog owner, a local veterinarian and police.
Euclid PD searching for endangered missing man
An elderly man has gone missing in Northeast Ohio, and the Euclid Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding him.
Late night mowing lands neighbor in trouble: Avon Lake police blotter
A resident reported a noise complaint on October 27 at 9:05 pm. Upon arrival, the neighbor was observed mowing his lawn. The man was not cooperative and failed to comply with simple orders. As a result, he was cited for disturbing the peace. OVI: Jaycox Road. On October 20 around...
Delivery truck driver reports surf and turf heist: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Theft: Lake Avenue. A delivery truck driver called the Lakewood Police Department at 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 25 to report he was making a seafood delivery when two men stole lobster and steak from his truck. While he was making a delivery to Pier W restaurant, two men took two cases of lobster tails and one case of steaks from the truck. The men left in an unknown direction in a gray Cadillac, according to a police event report.
cleveland19.com
I-71 northbound crash blocks 2 lanes near Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: As of 12:57 p.m., the crash appears to be cleared. A crash on I-71 Northbound has the right two lanes blocked beyond Fulton Road and West 25th Street, according to ODOT. Several cars appear to be involved in the crash, with took place around 10...
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
wksu.org
Cleveland, Canton receive funding for air quality projects to study barriers for asthma management
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded $1.7 million in grants Friday to fund four air quality monitoring projects in the state. The Cleveland Department of Public Health received $500,000 and the City of Canton received $302,775. The money will fund air quality monitoring projects that are focused on “communities that are underserved, historically marginalized, and overburdened by pollution,” an EPA news release stated.
Ohio’s COVID-19 maps worsens with 7 counties designated red by CDC for high transmission concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 outlook worsened in Ohio this week, with seven counties designated red, for high COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. The last time Ohio had more than one county designated red was late September. Cuyahoga, along with Ashtabula,...
Woman shot dead near Wade Park apartments
Authorities are asking anyone who has information about a deadly shooting Friday evening to contact the Cleveland Police Department.
Shop, sip, get in the holiday spirit and remember the Edmond Fitzgerald: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Remembering the Edmond Fitzgerald: Solon Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 with US Coast Guard veteran Michael Zronek honoring the 46th anniversary of the sinking of the commercial ship, The Edmond Fitzgerald, in Lake Superior during an early winter storm dubbed “the Witch of November.” The tragedy took 29 seamen’s lives and was made famous by folk singer Gordon Lightfoot. Zronek, a 1972 graduate of Solon High School, will recount his experience when his ship was called into action to search for the crew. The free event will be held at the Solon Historical Museum, 33975 Bainbridge Rd. in Solon. Doors open at 6 to view the museum. Reservations are suggested at 440-248-3586.
Just out for a morning stroll -- to Michigan: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Responding to a report from a driver who saw a man lying on the ground along Ohio 91 at 8:47 a.m. Oct. 24, police located the man a short time later, walking at the bottom of the hill and heading north. He refused medical attention, stating that he planned to...
Temps hit records in parts of Northeast Ohio Saturday
It was another beautiful day in Northeast Ohio. Multiple communities hit records for their high temperatures and several others came pretty close!
