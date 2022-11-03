ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews battled a 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland on Saturday afternoon that left four homes, two garages, several cars and a motor home destroyed. East Cleveland Fire confirms to 19 News that everyone got out safely, but at least one dog was rescued and...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Delivery truck driver reports surf and turf heist: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Theft: Lake Avenue. A delivery truck driver called the Lakewood Police Department at 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 25 to report he was making a seafood delivery when two men stole lobster and steak from his truck. While he was making a delivery to Pier W restaurant, two men took two cases of lobster tails and one case of steaks from the truck. The men left in an unknown direction in a gray Cadillac, according to a police event report.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland, Canton receive funding for air quality projects to study barriers for asthma management

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded $1.7 million in grants Friday to fund four air quality monitoring projects in the state. The Cleveland Department of Public Health received $500,000 and the City of Canton received $302,775. The money will fund air quality monitoring projects that are focused on “communities that are underserved, historically marginalized, and overburdened by pollution,” an EPA news release stated.
CLEVELAND, OH
Shop, sip, get in the holiday spirit and remember the Edmond Fitzgerald: Valley Views

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Remembering the Edmond Fitzgerald: Solon Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 with US Coast Guard veteran Michael Zronek honoring the 46th anniversary of the sinking of the commercial ship, The Edmond Fitzgerald, in Lake Superior during an early winter storm dubbed “the Witch of November.” The tragedy took 29 seamen’s lives and was made famous by folk singer Gordon Lightfoot. Zronek, a 1972 graduate of Solon High School, will recount his experience when his ship was called into action to search for the crew. The free event will be held at the Solon Historical Museum, 33975 Bainbridge Rd. in Solon. Doors open at 6 to view the museum. Reservations are suggested at 440-248-3586.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

