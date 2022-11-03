ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Six charged in gun trafficking organization that operated out of Bucks, Montco: police

By Christopher Dornblaser, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5x9d_0ixfZE6600

Bucks and Montgomery county law enforcement have identified six men they said have illegally trafficked more than 30 guns throughout the region since 2020.

On Thursday, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced charges following a months-long investigation.

Charged are the organization's leader, 20-year-old Clayton Robinson, of Abington; his brothers Julian Robinson, 31, and Kenneth Robinson, 18, both of Abington; Maurice Baker IV, 23, of Bristol Borough; Brett Portner, 22, of Jenkintown; and Joseph Lynch III, 25, of Carrollton, Georgia.

They are charged with multiple offenses including corrupt organizations and conspiracy to commit that offense, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities and related offenses.

Police began investigating in April when Clayton Robinson was arrested on a drug offense in Abington, according to court documents. He was found with an illegal firearm, police said.

Men charged in gun trafficking ring:Philadelphia men charged in 'straw purchasing' gun ring in Bucks County

Gun trafficking in Bucks:DA: Philly man bought guns in Bucks, then illegally sold them in the region

For subscribers:Cops take us inside search for 'lost boys of Bucks County' that ended in brutal discovery in Solebury

The joint investigation led police to find that the six were involved in a straw purchasing ring that started in November 2020, the Montgomery County DA's office said in a press release. "Straw purchasing" is when someone legally purchases guns and sells them to people who cannot legally own them.

Most of the purchases were made at shops in Bucks County, according to court documents.

Clayton Robinson, police said, would use power tools to remove the serial numbers from the firearms.

Of the 34 guns identified in the investigation, only six have been recovered, the release states. Most were found during traffic stops.

Lynch and Portner have not been arraigned on their charges as of Thursday.

Kenneth Robinson remains free on $50,000 unsecured bail. Clayton Robinson, Julian Robinson and Baker were arraigned and sent to Montgomery County Prison on bail. They have their preliminary hearing scheduled for December.

Comments / 1

Related
WPG Talk Radio

2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized

Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times Leader

LCCF inmate escapes from treatment custody on Turnpike

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County, according to a release issued Sunday from the county’s Division of Corrections. Michael MacDonald, 21, last known address in...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street

PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Check Theft Turns $35 Payment to $7,568 Loss

WORCESTER PA – A thief or thieves have made off with a $7,568 illegal gain from a 55-year-old woman who intended to spend only $35, Pennsylvania State Police reported Saturday (Nov. 5, 2022). Troopers from the Skippack Barracks said they talked earlier in the week with the victim who,...
WORCESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

5 men charged for running gun trafficking ring in Bucks, Montgomery Counties

ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A 20-year-old man, along with his two brothers, are behind bars, charged with running a gun trafficking ring in Montgomery and Bucks Counties.It was an illegal operation involving straw gun purchasing, and right now, five men are now facing serious charges.Authorities say this is cellphone video showing 20-year-old Clayton Robinson of Glenside using a power tool to destroy serial numbers on a gun, making it untraceable.Officials announced Robinson's arrest during a news conference Thursday, saying it's one of the strongest pieces of evidence in an investigation that began last year."Thank God for stupid criminals," Bucks County...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Service for Pottstown house explosion victims

POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- A community shaken by a house explosion back in May comes together in November to continue remembering those they lost, as officials still try to figure out what exactly caused the blast. The tragedy, which took place in Pottstown at Hale Street and Butler Avenue, claimed the...
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

3 teens charged in Roxborough HS shooting linked to 2nd murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Several teenagers charged in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School that left a 14-year-old dead have also been charged with murdering another teen the day before.Detectives say the shootings outside of the high school and along North 13th Street were similar.Surveillance video shows the shooters jumping out of a car and ambushing the victims.Last month, CBS3 reported police were looking into possible links in multiple deadly shootings. Police have now confirmed connections in two cases. Philadelphia police have identified three of the gunmen seen in this security video during the Roxborough High school that happened on Sept....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Know Them? Berks Police Seek Suspected Teen Vandals

Police in Berks County are on the lookout for a group of youths they say vandalized a business over the summer. The Central Berks Regional Police Department said a group of teens was caught on camera trying to break into Reading Fire Equipment, a firefighting supply business on Perkiomen Avenue in Mount Penn, on July 15.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Former Philadelphia corrections officer, inmate charged in prison crime ring

PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia corrections officer is among several individuals arrested as a part of what Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office called a smuggling and bribery operation in a Philadelphia prison. Officials made the announcement Thursday, saying Barry Garland, being held at Riverside Correctional Facility, ran an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Two men wanted for robbing West Philadelphia grocery store: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted in a grocery store burglary. It happened in West Philadelphia on Oct. 26.The two men broke into the Pemberton Grocery Store just after 4 a.m.Police say the pair stole thousands of dollars from the register and took an ATM. If you recognize the men in the video above, you're asked to call the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy