Six charged in gun trafficking organization that operated out of Bucks, Montco: police

Bucks and Montgomery county law enforcement have identified six men they said have illegally trafficked more than 30 guns throughout the region since 2020.

On Thursday, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced charges following a months-long investigation.

Charged are the organization's leader, 20-year-old Clayton Robinson, of Abington; his brothers Julian Robinson, 31, and Kenneth Robinson, 18, both of Abington; Maurice Baker IV, 23, of Bristol Borough; Brett Portner, 22, of Jenkintown; and Joseph Lynch III, 25, of Carrollton, Georgia.

They are charged with multiple offenses including corrupt organizations and conspiracy to commit that offense, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities and related offenses.

Police began investigating in April when Clayton Robinson was arrested on a drug offense in Abington, according to court documents. He was found with an illegal firearm, police said.

The joint investigation led police to find that the six were involved in a straw purchasing ring that started in November 2020, the Montgomery County DA's office said in a press release. "Straw purchasing" is when someone legally purchases guns and sells them to people who cannot legally own them.

Most of the purchases were made at shops in Bucks County, according to court documents.

Clayton Robinson, police said, would use power tools to remove the serial numbers from the firearms.

Of the 34 guns identified in the investigation, only six have been recovered, the release states. Most were found during traffic stops.

Lynch and Portner have not been arraigned on their charges as of Thursday.

Kenneth Robinson remains free on $50,000 unsecured bail. Clayton Robinson, Julian Robinson and Baker were arraigned and sent to Montgomery County Prison on bail. They have their preliminary hearing scheduled for December.