ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Elon Musk Says Twitter Has Had ‘Massive' Revenue Drop as Advertisers Pause Spending

Twitter has suffered a "massive drop in revenue" because of advertisers pausing spending on the social media platform, Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Friday without providing numbers. Major companies including General Mills, Audi and General Motors said they would temporarily pause their ad spending on Twitter to see...
NBC Miami

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The federal government's monthly jobs report hit this morning, giving investors a big data point as they game out what the Federal Reserve could do next in its rate-hiking quest to vanquish inflation. The report came in hotter than expected: 261,000 jobs were added last month. Economists polled by Dow Jones had estimated that the economy added 205,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate ticked slightly higher to 3.7%, which still reflects tightness in the labor market – and will likely fuel the Fed's rationale for continued rate increases. Stocks, meanwhile, are coming off a negative session Thursday. Read live market updates here.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Miami

There's a Major Shift Underway in Manufacturing for U.S. Companies

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
NBC Miami

Meta Could Begin Large-Scale Layoffs This Week, Report Says

Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. Facebook parent Meta could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy