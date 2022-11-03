Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Elon Musk Says Twitter Has Had ‘Massive' Revenue Drop as Advertisers Pause Spending
Twitter has suffered a "massive drop in revenue" because of advertisers pausing spending on the social media platform, Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Friday without providing numbers. Major companies including General Mills, Audi and General Motors said they would temporarily pause their ad spending on Twitter to see...
NBC Miami
European Stocks Head for Broadly Lower Open as Investors Gear Up for U.S. Midterms and Inflation Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set to open in mixed territory on Monday ahead of a busy week in U.S. politics, with the Congressional midterm elections, as well as the latest consumer inflation report. The tepid open comes after a busy week for markets...
NBC Miami
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The federal government's monthly jobs report hit this morning, giving investors a big data point as they game out what the Federal Reserve could do next in its rate-hiking quest to vanquish inflation. The report came in hotter than expected: 261,000 jobs were added last month. Economists polled by Dow Jones had estimated that the economy added 205,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate ticked slightly higher to 3.7%, which still reflects tightness in the labor market – and will likely fuel the Fed's rationale for continued rate increases. Stocks, meanwhile, are coming off a negative session Thursday. Read live market updates here.
NBC Miami
There's a Major Shift Underway in Manufacturing for U.S. Companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
NBC Miami
Meta Could Begin Large-Scale Layoffs This Week, Report Says
Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. Facebook parent Meta could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the...
NBC Miami
Twitter Cut More Than 950 California Employees After Elon Musk Took Over, WARN Notice Shows
The cuts affected a total of 983 employees in California, its home state, according to three letters of notice that the company sent to regional authorities, which were obtained by CNBC. According to the letters from Twitter, shared by the California Employment Development Department, Twitter notified affected employees on Nov....
NBC Miami
Employees Sue Elon Musk's Twitter After Staff Informed of Mass Layoffs
A lawsuit was filed against Twitter on Thursday over Elon Musk's plan to eliminate hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs at the social media platform, which employees say violates federal and state law requiring 60 days notice of mass layoffs. The suit filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco...
NBC Miami
It's a ‘Wild West Out There': CEO Says Regulation Needed to Keep Firms in Line on Sustainability
The last few years have seen huge swathes of companies make net-zero commitments and other sustainability-related goals. While such commitments draw attention, actually achieving them is a huge task with significant financial and logistical hurdles. "Without regulation, everybody is doing their own thing and it's quite a wild, wild west...
NBC Miami
Twitter Co-Founder Dorsey Apologizes for Growing the Company ‘Too Quickly' in Wake of Mass Layoffs
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized Saturday for growing the company "too quickly," a day after hundreds of employees were laid off under new owner Elon Musk. Twitter informed employees Thursday evening that it would begin laying off staff members, according to communications obtained by CNBC. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized...
Comments / 0