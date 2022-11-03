Read full article on original website
Exodus of incumbents brings change to state legislatures
Changes are coming to state capitols across the country. Heading into the November elections, more than one-quarter of incumbent state lawmakers already are guaranteed to be gone from office next year. Retirements are up during the first election since districts were redrawn based on the 2020 census. Other incumbents were defeated in primaries — particularly Republicans, who faced conservative challengers aligned with former President Donald Trump. And still more incumbents will lose Tuesday as voters decide nearly 6,300 legislative races across 46 states.
Arizona county official grilled on hand-count plan in court
PHOENIX (AP) — A rural Arizona county official who has been tapped to hand-count all the ballots from next week’s election has been grilled in court by lawyers representing a group of retirees suing to block the effort. Cochise County Recorder David Stevens said Friday that he has plans to count four races on about 40,000 ballots using more than 250 volunteers he’s recruited from three political parties starting after voting ends Tuesday. He vowed to follow the law on how the much smaller hand-count audits are normally done to check machine vote-counting equipment. But he acknowledged he’s bypassing the county elections director, who by law oversees the process and is responsible for holding the ballots. A judge has not said when he will rule.
Teacher asks court to restore suit on trans student pronouns
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Virginia has heard arguments in the case of a high school teacher who was fired after he refused to use a transgender student’s pronouns. Lawyers for French teacher Peter Vlaming argued Friday that West Point High School violated his constitutional right to speak freely and exercise his religion. But an attorney for the school told the high court that the teacher violated the school’s anti-discrimination policy. Vlaming appealed a lower court’s ruling dismissing the lawsuit and is asking the Supreme Court to reinstate it. The justices did not indicate how soon they could rule.
World leaders gather to talk climate, but don’t expect much
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — More than 100 world leaders are about to discuss a worsening problem that scientists’ call Earth’s biggest challenge, yet observers don’t expect much from it, maybe not even a lot of attention. Nearly 50 heads of states or governments on Monday...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom leads "Yes on Prop 1" rally in Long Beach
Gov. Gavin Newsom headlined a Long Beach rally Sunday to muster support for Proposition 1, which would formally establish a right to reproductive freedom, most notably the right to an abortion, in the state constitution.Proposition 1 was drafted by the state Legislature as a direct response to the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, which had established the federal right to an abortion for nearly 50 years."It's local government. It's states like California that are on the front lines of rights all across this country," Newsom told the roughly 500 people gathered for the rally at Long Beach...
Judge in Pelosi attacker case worked with speaker’s daughter
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco judge has disclosed that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter in the 1990s, giving prosecutors and the public defender’s office the opportunity to object to her role in the case against a man who is accused of breaking into the Pelosis’ home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap the speaker. No objections to Judge Loretta Giorgi’s ties to the Pelosi family were made during Friday’s scheduling hearing. Paul Pelosi, the speaker’s husband, was released from the hospital Thursday after the violent assault a week ago. Suspect David DePape is being held without bail and has pleaded not guilty.
Ethnic Serbs rally in Kosovo after leaving jobs in protest
MITROVICA, Kosovo (AP) — Several thousand ethnic Serbs have rallied in Kosovo as a dispute over vehicle license plates heightened ongoing tensions between Serbia and its former province. The government’s decision to gradually ban Serbia-issued license plates has angered Kosovo Serbs, most of whom do not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence. Members of the ethnic Serb minority left their government jobs on Saturday in a protest over the directive. During Sunday’s protest in the northern Kosovo town of Mitrovica, Serb political leaders said the police officers, judges and other public employees would not return to their jobs unless Kosovo’s government reversed its license plate policy.
This has quickly become the key issue at COP27 -- and the most difficult to resolve
Loss and damage will be center-stage at the UN climate summit this year, as low-emitting countries inundated with floods and extreme heat are demanding developed nations pay up for this damage.
Man who won gay rights case at SCOTUS agrees to settlement
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia county has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by a man whose case helped lead to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said civil rights law bars employment discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Lawyer Ed Buckley said Friday that the Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved an $825,000 settlement with his client. Gerald Lynn Bostock says he sued the county south of Atlanta after he was fired in 2013 because he is gay. The Supreme Court ruled in June 2020 that a key part of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bars job discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Republican mega-donor Ken Griffin says it's time to 'move on' from Trump, backs DeSantis for 2024
Ken Griffin, a GOP mega-donor, said it is time Republicans move on from former President Donald Trump. He said he likes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for 2024, should be run for president.
Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband’s assault
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has rallied grassroots organizers on a video call in her first public appearance since the brutal attack on her husband. Pelosi said Friday the midterm race for control of Congress is a fight for democracy and “very winnable.” She also said her husband’s recovery would be a “long haul.” Paul Pelosi, 82, suffered a fractured skull and other injuries after an intruder broke into their San Francisco home and bludgeoned him with a hammer. Nancy Pelosi said when people ask what would make her feel better, “I say: Vote!” David DePape is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges, and has pleaded not guilty.
AP News Summary at 1:22 a.m. EDT
How Russian soldiers ran a ‘cleansing’ operation in Bucha. BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — It was a cold, gray morning, March 4 in Bucha, Ukraine. By nightfall, at least nine men would walk to their deaths at 144 Yablunska street, the nerve center of Russian violence that would shock the world. What happened that day in Bucha was what Russian soldiers on intercepted phone conversations called “zachistka” — or cleansing. The Associated Press obtained surveillance camera footage from Bucha that shows, for the first time, what a cleansing operation in Ukraine looks like. Police ended up recovering nearly 40 bodies along Yablunska street alone. Prosecutors have identified 12 at one complex. AP reporters documented a 13th.
North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The North’s announcement underscored leader Kim Jong Un’s determination not to back down in the face of his rivals’ push to expand their military exercises. But some experts say Kim also used their drills as an excuse to modernize his nuclear arsenal and increase his leverage in future dealings with Washington and Seoul. North Korea fired dozens of missiles and flew warplanes toward the sea last week — triggering evacuation alerts in some South Korean and Japanese areas — in protest of massive U.S.-South Korean air force drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal. U.S. and South Korean officials responded they would further enhance their joint training events and warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons would result in the end of Kim’s regime.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:15 a.m. EDT
Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought. NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new report says hundreds of animals have died in Kenyan widlife preserves during East Africa’s worst drought in decades. The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the past nine months. Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain, with dire effects for people and animals, including livestock. The report released Friday says the worst-affected areas include some of Kenya’s most visited, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu regions. The authors called for an aerial census of wildlife in Amboseli to get a broader view of the drought’s impact.
Midterm news – live: Oz and Fetterman call for backup and early vote numbers surge
With Election Day looming, senior Democrats spent the weekend crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places.President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia to get out the vote for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman. Mr Obama and Mr Fetterman held an event in Pittsburgh earlier on Saturday and Bernie Sanders also campaigned in the state.Former president Donald Trump, meanwhile, was in Pennsylvania for a rally Saturday with Dr Mehmet Oz...
