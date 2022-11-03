ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

American Rescue Plan sends $386k to Toms River Little League for turf field, lights

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River East Little League will soon be getting a turf upgrade on its fields in the form of a $386k check courtesy of the American Rescue Plan. Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill distributed the Biden Administration’s federal funding, granting the league $386,250 in federal funds. That money will also be used to install lights at the field. “The league’s leadership is using the funds to improve the safety of their field on Windsor Ave with new turf for the infield (artificial) and outfield (sod) and new lights for night games,” Toms River Township said The post American Rescue Plan sends $386k to Toms River Little League for turf field, lights appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Tap Into New Brunswick: New Senior Complex Named After Pastor

According to Tap Into New Brunswick, a 66-unit senior housing complex to be built on Neilson Street will be named in honor of the late Rev. Henry A. Hildebrand. Hildebrand, who passed in 2004, served as Pastor of Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church for 37 years. He was the congregation’s longest-serving pastor.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Montclair State Students Complain About Shuttle Services

Montclair State University shuttle services provided on campus have become a struggle and a challenge for students who normally use this transportation method to move around campus. The buses are supposed to run frequently, every eight to 15 minutes, providing transport from dorms to the parking lots and school buildings,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ

Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Judge refuses to allow Monmouth voter to be disenfranchised

Superior Court Judge Kathleen S. Sheedy today prevented the disenfranchisement of a Monmouth County woman who changed her voter registration when she moved to Ocean County earlier this year but found herself caught up in a bureaucratic snafu. Maria F. found herself off the voter rolls after her moving date...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Synagogue Threat Found, Security To Remain

NEW JERSEY – Local authorities said that they will continue to maintain security around synagogues even though the FBI said that the threat to them has been found. “The FBI has indicated that the source of the threat to synagogues in New Jersey has been identified and mitigated,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said. “In an abundance of caution, we will maintain an increased law enforcement presence around temples and synagogues. We will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners at the federal, state and local level to protect our houses of worship in Ocean County. We will take all necessary security precautions to ensure the safety of our residents in Ocean County. Even though the threat has been mitigated, please stay vigilant and remember, if you see something, say something! Please report suspicious activity to your local police department, call 911 or call the Counterterrorism Watch Desk at 1-866-4-SAFE-NJ (1-866-472-3365) or email tips@njohsp.gov.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ group proposing Red Bank apartment complex for adults with autism

A New Jersey-based nonprofit has its sights set on crafting an apartment complex in Monmouth County specifically for individuals with autism spectrum disorder. A first-of-its-kind study from Parents With A Plan, based in Morris County, found that 73% of "neuro-diverse" adults in New Jersey are currently living with aging family. Tens of thousands have caregivers over the age of 60, according to their survey that was conducted between March and August of this year.
RED BANK, NJ
RED BANK: SECRET STAR OF THE PARADE?

Ok, we could be dead wrong about this, but it seems to us at redbankgreen that there may be an entertainment superstar who enjoyed Red Bank’s Halloween Parade and was able to blend into the crowd in costume. Mystery parade-goer smooches a mystery clown in the White Street lot....
RED BANK, NJ
University announces new Wawa dining plan

The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Princeton has announced that effective immediately, all students will have the option of enrolling in the new Wawa dining program. This initiative will allow students to eat all of their meals at the Wawa on 152 Alexander Road, near Princeton Station.
PRINCETON, NJ
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson

A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
The Most Dangerous Highways in the U.S.

I-95 Led the Nation in Most Fatal Accidents.Morristown Minute. 2022 is on track to see the highest U.S. fatality rate for motor vehicle accidents since 2007. As many Morristown residents prepare to hit the road this holiday season, Morristown Minute compiled research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and the U.S. Census Bureau to determine the most dangerous highways in the United States based on fatalities per 100 vehicle miles traveled.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
