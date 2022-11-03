ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

2 detained after loaded firearms found at school in Dayton

By Carlos Mathis
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – Two students have been detained after loaded guns were found at Horizon Science Academy High School.

Springfield man found guilty of decade-old murder

According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a student reported there was a firearm on school grounds to school staff. School staff immediately named and found two students, both with a single loaded firearm inside of their backpacks.

Horizon staff secured the weapons before the deputies’ arrival and took all of the necessary action to keep both students and staff safe once they confirmed there was a threat.

Ohio SUPCO rules on child custody issue

Two juveniles have been detained for questioning and there is no threat at Horizon Science Academy High School.

The incident is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Helen Wingeier
2d ago

These kid's need to understand that when you have a gun and pull that trigger your life will be forever charged and so will the families ! No child needs a gun ! Parents are to blame as well bc it's your responsibility to check your kid's room and be involved with what is going on in your child's life! As a parent you have to notice changes in behavior and get your kid's the help before they go to a adult prison! Stop it before it becomes too late bc your child could be the one who ends up dead !

