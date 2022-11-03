ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips to save on holiday traveling during the 2022 season

 3 days ago

What you need to know about holiday traveling

With Thanksgiving arriving in three weeks, it’s time to make holiday travel plans. This year, between inflation and more people feeling comfortable in crowds, it is going to be tougher than ever to get to where you are going. To help out, we’ve got some tips that will not only save you money but reduce frustrations as well.

In this article: Apple Airtag , Travelmate Memory Foam Neck Pillow and Beats Studio Buds .

Why travel may be difficult this year

If you’ve done any flying recently, you’ve probably noticed you are paying more and getting less. The price has gone up, yet there are fewer planes in the air, more bungles with luggage , an abundance of last-minute cancellations and a prevailing sense of scrambling. Since the days around Thanksgiving are the busiest for travel, minor inconveniences can become exponentially more troublesome.

Tips to help you save money when traveling

While there are certain aspects of holiday travel that you cannot change, such as destination and general travel dates, there are several strategies you can employ to save money.

  • Choose your flight early: The closer to the departure date you book your flight, the more you’re likely to pay.
  • Consider a connecting flight: Sometimes, the savings can be as much as 50% off when choosing a non-direct route.
  • Leave early and return late: The days when people travel the most are the most expensive days to travel. If possible, on Thanksgiving, depart before Wednesday and return after Sunday.
  • Consider a budget airline: While there can be undesirable restrictions and a lack of conveniences, budget airlines can save you money.
  • Fly in a lower class: If budget is your primary concern, consider flying economy.
  • Use your rewards: If you have miles and points, use them.
  • Consider alternative transportation: Flying isn’t the only way to go. You can take a train, ride a bus or even drive. To decide which is best for you, consider the distance, number of travelers, time needed and costs involved.

Products to make travel easier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kWuXS_0ixfXyBk00

Apple Airtag

The Apple Airtag has precision finding that lets you know exactly where your tagged luggage is at all times. It is waterproof and dust-resistant.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XzlkT_0ixfXyBk00

Amazon Basics Travel Organizer Cubes Set

Not only do these cubes help you pack more efficiently, but they let you keep things organized too. The soft mesh helps protect delicate fabric.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zADZ3_0ixfXyBk00

Travelon Compact Toiletry Kit

Toiletries can be a little messy when traveling. This compact case has zippered compartments that allow you to safely pack cosmetics, razors, toothbrushes and other personal items.

Sold by Amazon and Macy's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MyNzS_0ixfXyBk00

Samsonite Carry-On Spinner

A lightweight, rugged carry-on is essential when you travel. This stylish, hardside offering has TSA-approved locks and meets carry-on requirements for most major airlines.

Sold by Macy's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IpajH_0ixfXyBk00

Travelmate Memory Foam Neck Pillow

This redesigned model has a removable insert that lets you adjust the thickness for additional comfort. The zippered, plush velour cover is machine-washable for convenience.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YeV3H_0ixfXyBk00

Beats Studio Buds

Earbuds with active noise cancellation can block out unwanted background noise. Use these while you are flying to help you relax and enjoy the trip.

Sold by Amazon , Kohl's and Staples

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46E6nL_0ixfXyBk00

Nintendo Switch Lite

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a hand-held gaming system that can help make travel time fly.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

