What happens when a prolific user of social media buys the platform? The world is finding out now that Elon Musk has purchased Twitter. Brash, outspoken and sometimes juvenile, Musk’s own tweets show how the world’s richest man has used social media to craft his public image as a billionaire unafraid to offend people. They’re also providing a glimpse into how Musk will run the platform. For Musk, Twitter has been a tool to promote his enterprises and punch back at critics, even as his tweeting has sometimes placed him in the middle of geopolitical conflicts and a global pandemic.

1 DAY AGO