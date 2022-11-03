JACKSON, Wyo. — The unified efforts of local government with the Jackson Hole Community Housing Trust (JHCHT), a nonprofit funded by wealthy donors, has created a blended public/private group that is positioning itself to become the landlords of the middle class in Jackson. Around ten years ago the community set a goal for 65% of the local workforce to live locally. Broad public support for local workforce housing has morphed into a collaboration between the County, Town of Jackson, and JHCHT to become the primary housing developers and controllers of the workforce living in Jackson. Below market price housing is the well-intentioned product, control is the inevitable side effect that calls for close scrutiny. Along the way towards centralizing control of housing, numerous problems have arisen and many questions need answering. Low-income residents’ needs are being bypassed and their overall financial well-being is compromised. Public interests beyond workforce housing needs are being subsumed. There are conflicts of interest dating back many years. The Town Council is also trying to bypass public input and accountability. Heavy government interference in the housing market requires a high degree of public trust. This trust is eroding. This election is an opportunity to re-evaluate the accountability and consequences of the current affordable housing strategy in Jackson.

JACKSON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO