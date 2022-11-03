Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one driver traveling south of Templeton.

Shortly after 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers were called to the 4400 block of Courtland Road for a reported two-vehicle crash.

Following an investigation, officers determined that a Ford Windstar minivan and a Ford Crown Victoria sedan had both been driving south on Courtland Road. According to police, the minivan rear-ended the sedan before veering off the left side of the road and overturning in a ditch.

The driver of the minivan — identified by police as 57-year-old Michelle Urso of Sussex — sustained serious injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the driver of the sedan was not injured in the crash.

The Prince George County Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact the department at 804-733-2773 .

