Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football drops uniforms for showdown with Maryland
Wisconsin unveiled the uniforms the team will sport in Week 10 against Maryland. The Badgers will be wearing red jerseys and red pants. The uniforms are topped off by the traditional white helmet with red Wisconsin ‘W’. The red jerseys have white numbers and names. The Badgers have...
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Wisconsin defense tears apart Terrapins in Week 10 win
Wisconsin’s defense dismantled Maryland during a 23-10 win in a B1G crossover game in windy and rainy conditions at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers’ defense, led by senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton and senior outside linebacker Nick Herbig, held Maryland to 189 total yards. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa,...
saturdaytradition.com
Hunter Wohler records first career interception in first game back from injury for Wisconsin
Hunter Wohler suffered an injury in Week 1 of the 2022 season and would not return to the field until Week 10. In Wohler’s return, he landed his 1st career INT for Wisconsin against Maryland. Wohler picked off Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa and returned the ball inside the Maryland 20-yard line.
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig endorses Jim Leonhard, admits surprise at delayed decision on Wisconsin vacancy
Nick Herbig thinks Wisconsin should already have its man in interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California. Following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst in October, Leonhard took over as interim head coach. Leonhard has led Wisconsin to a 3-1 record under his direction, with an OT loss to Michigan State as the only blemish since his takeover.
South Dakota MBB Opens Season Monday at Wisconsin
A new era for South Dakota Coyote Men's Basketball begins on Monday Night, as the team takes on the Wisconsin Badgers to open the season at 7:30. It's the debut of new USD Head Basketball Coach Eric Peterson. Peterson takes over for Todd Lee, who was fired following the Coyotes...
nbc15.com
Big temperature changes coming up
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Finally, the rain is gone and we’re waking up to some calmer conditions on Sunday. Winds will remain on the breezy side today, with gusts up to 30 mph but not nearly as windy as what we experienced yesterday. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with mainly overcast skies during the morning becoming partly cloudy in the late afternoon.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Badgers HC Jim Leonhard: “I know I’m capable” of being Wisconsin’s next head coach
It’s safe to say that Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard has done a good job in righting the ship following the unexpected firing of Paul Chryst following an embarrassing loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini in Week 5. Leonhard has two wins to one loss on the season,...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced for burglaries all across the Midwest
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man will be heading to federal prison after serving a state prison term after transporting stolen goods worth over $5,000 across the Midwest. 36-year-old Ahmeeshadye Curtis from Madison was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for conspiring to transport...
nbc15.com
Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 3
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the second week of playoffs for the Friday Football Blitz, Ellsworth is facing off against Columbus. Ellsworth beats Columbus 28-6. Last week’s Game of the Week took NBC15 to see the Sheboygan North Raiders face off against the Waunakee Warriors..
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison report: Wisconsin's abortion ban could decrease abortion access by 20%
A recent University of Wisconsin-Madison report found the number of Wisconsinites receiving abortions could drop 20% in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. Wisconsin’s four remaining abortion clinics, including two in Milwaukee and one each in Madison and Sheboygan, ceased...
tomahawkleader.com
Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather
WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
wtmj.com
Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday
A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
gobadgers.ca
Brown, Badgers complete comeback to win home opener
Theresa Brown scored the game-winning basket and the Brock women's basketball team held on to celebrate a 60-56 victory over the Laurier Golden Hawks during their home opener at Bob Davis Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 5. Brown, who finished the night with 14 points, scored a long two-pointer with less...
Gas prices surge 40 cents in the last week in Madison
Gas prices in Wisconsin are averaging about $3.86 per gallon, but Dane County and the Madison metro area are seeing prices even higher than that, averaging about $3.95 per gallon on Friday.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee
For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
High winds knock out power for thousands across the region
Saturday's high speed winds and storms put thousands out of power all throughout south east Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility
PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
Former News 3 Now reporter Adam Duxter to be included in Halderson episode of 48 Hours
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday night on News 3 Now, a twisted and disturbing story that happened right here in southern Wisconsin gets a national audience. The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths, will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. RELATED: Halderson case to be featured on...
fox47.com
Halderson case to be featured on 48 Hours this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson — and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths — will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. About eight months after Chandler Halderson was sentenced to life in prison...
Comments / 0