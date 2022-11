This week on Open Studio, Jared Bowen talks to Igor Golyak, a native of Ukraine who runs the Arlekin Players Theatre in Needham. They discuss Golyak's humanitarian efforts with fellow artists to help refugees of the war in Ukraine, and also how Golyak has been a pioneer in virtual theatre, which was prompted by the pandemic. They then dive into Golyak's off-Broadway hit, The Orchard, starring Mikhail Baryshnikov, which will be onstage in Boston at the Emerson Paramount Center from Nov. 4-13.

NEEDHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO