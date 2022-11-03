Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Person Fatally Shot in Brockton
A homicide investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after a person was fatally shot just after midnight, according to police. Very few details have been released but Brockton police confirmed officers responded to James Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gun detection system.
whdh.com
Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. The incident occurred at the intersection of Atkinson and South Hampton Streets at 10:14 a.m. Officials said the man was stabbed in the shoulder and his injuries are non-life-threatening. There is no...
NECN
5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns
A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
Brockton Fatal Shooting Is Second Homicide in One Day
BROCKTON — State and Brockton police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night that killed a 26-year-old man in Brockton's second homicide that day. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said the man — who is not being identified — was shot to death at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
whdh.com
Man shot and killed in Boston overnight
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Boston Friday night. Police said they responded to calls of a person shot at 10:47 p.m. near Yarmouth Place. Responders found a man with gunshot wounds, who Boston EMS pronounced dead on the scene. The Boston Police Department is actively...
nbcboston.com
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
nbcboston.com
Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Brockton
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday afternoon in Brockton, Massachusetts. The crash happened in the area behind 587 Centre Street. The investigation is ongoing.
nbcboston.com
2 Men Shot in Melrose, Police Searching for Suspect Believed to Be Armed
Police were searching Sunday night for whoever shot two men in Melrose, Massachusetts. According to Melrose police, officers responded to the area of 44 Waverly Place, off West Wyoming Drive, around 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken...
whdh.com
Police seek info from public following fatal accident in Nashua, New Hampshire
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua say a 22-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident near the state line with Massachusetts. According to the department, the victim was the driver and only occupant when the crash happened before 2 a.m. at 427 Main Dunstable Road. The victim was...
liveboston617.org
Man Shot in the Head Behind Back Bay Apartments – Pronounced Dead on Scene
At approximately 22:47 hours, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End), responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place behind the Tent City Apartments complex. The 911 caller stated that their friend had been shot in the head.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in the South End
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Boston's South End late Friday night. Authorities say they responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 9 Yarmouth St. Officers said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS declared the man dead at the scene, according to authorities.
nbcboston.com
Police: Teenager Who Struck Officer in Fall River With ATV Arrested
Police in Fall River, Massachusetts, say they arrested the driver who hit an officer Friday evening and fled the scene. Authorities say they arrested a 17-year-old from Fall River in connection to the incident with an ATV that happened between Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The teenager attempted to flee...
capecod.com
Wareham Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Robbery
WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204. Cape...
whdh.com
Community heartbroken after Brockton woman stabbed to death in front of home
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A community in Brockton is left heartbroken after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her home Wednesday afternoon. Brockton Police said they launched a homicide investigation after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent St. around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, Veronica Goncalves, 48, was found dead in her driveway after suffering what officials described as “obvious head trauma.” The Plymouth County District Attorney later referred to the homicide as the result of a stabbing.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman wanted on assaulting ambulance personnel out of Fall River, arrested for allegedly assaulting police
TEWKSBURY – Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports that the Tewksbury Police Department arrested and charged a woman who allegedly assaulted several officers who were attempting to arrest her on a warrant. On Thursday, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Tewksbury Police received a call from a woman who reported being lost....
BPD seeks to identify suspects in downtown attack, robbery
A man and woman said they were attacked as they brought trash out to a dumpster behind a convenience store. Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men in connection to an attack and robbery at a downtown convenience store on Wednesday night. Police arrived at...
100 new Boston Police officers hit the streets at a critical time
BOSTON - They are answering the call at a challenging time. One hundred new Boston Police recruits just graduated and are ready to hit the streets. Among them, brothers Patrick and Triston Champagnie. Their father is also on the Boston Police force. Triston shrugs off questions about why he would want to take on such a risky job. "Why not? Why wouldn't I do it, is my question," Champagnie said. Their mother Rhonda Champagnie is proud. "I'm nervous. I'm very nervous about them becoming police officers," she said. "Do I believe they'll make a difference? Absolutely,...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective George J. Holmes 59 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Detective George Holmes who was killed in the line of duty 59 years ago today. On Wednesday, November 6, 1963, Detective George Holmes was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend two robbery suspects in the area of Washington Street and Winter Street in Downtown Crossing.
nbcboston.com
One Man Dead in Rollover Crash in New Hampshire
The Nashua Police Department are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred early Sunday morning. Police say they received reports of a rollover crash at about 2 a.m. on 427 Main Dunstable Rd. The victim was identified as a 22 year-old man, according to authorities. Nashua PD are advising drivers...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Sergeant Richard F. Halloran 47 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Sergeant Richard F. Halloran who was killed in the line of duty 47 years ago today. In the early morning hours on Thursday, November 6, 1975, Sergeant Richard Halloran was shot and killed while investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Bremen Street and Neptune Road.
