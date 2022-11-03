BOSTON - They are answering the call at a challenging time. One hundred new Boston Police recruits just graduated and are ready to hit the streets. Among them, brothers Patrick and Triston Champagnie. Their father is also on the Boston Police force. Triston shrugs off questions about why he would want to take on such a risky job. "Why not? Why wouldn't I do it, is my question," Champagnie said. Their mother Rhonda Champagnie is proud. "I'm nervous. I'm very nervous about them becoming police officers," she said. "Do I believe they'll make a difference? Absolutely,...

