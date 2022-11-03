ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Injury Status Of Terrence Ross For Warriors-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KTtIU_0ixfW16D00

Update: Terrence Ross has been ruled out.

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Florida on Thursday evening, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Terrence Ross is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

The veteran guard got injured in Tuesday’s game between the Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder (and he did not return).

The Magic lost the game by a score of 116-108, and Ross only played four minutes before exiting.

On the season, he is averaging 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest on 40.5% shooting from the three-point range.

He is 31 years old, and the Magic are in rebuilding mode, so he could be a good candidate to get traded to a playoff team.

Over the last five seasons, he has averaged double-digit points per game in each season.

Coming into the night, the Magic are 1-7 in their first eight games of the season.

They have a roster filled with potential, so in the next few seasons, they could end up being a team competing for the NBA Playoffs.

As for the Warriors, the defending NBA Champions enter the night struggling.

They are just 3-5 in their first eight games of the season and in the middle of a three-game losing streak (Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat).

Steph Curry has led the way averaging 30.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest.

The Warriors have won the NBA Championship in four out of the last eight seasons.

