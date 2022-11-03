North Central men's basketball opens first-ever season this weekend

PETOSKEY — Petoskey has always been a basketball loving town.

You can actually include Northern Michigan as a whole, really. Where else are people going to spend a frigid night out in January than cheering their team on?

Now, there’s more than just the high school ranks to cheer for in the area, with the first-ever North Central Michigan College basketball season set to begin this weekend.

The NCMC men’s basketball team will open play this Friday, Nov. 4 at Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor, then meet Southwestern Michigan on Saturday, also in Benton Harbor.

For head coach Jeff Corcoran, it’s been a process over the last year of building a team from scratch, to the past few months of coaching them up.

“You kind of take it for granted, with these guys coming in from high school, that they’ve been through this before, but they haven’t,” said Corcoran. “Just getting these guys to understand it’s not high school anymore. The commitment level is that much higher. We’ve really been hammering lifting weight, putting the time in and putting the responsibility on them.”

The Timberwolves will compete in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Northern division.

Teams within their division also include Grand Rapids Community College, Alpena, Bay College, Delta College, Kirtland, Mid Michigan and Muskegon.

The conference also includes an Eastern and Western division.

Tasked with bringing in a whole new group, Corcoran, who coached at Joliet Township just outside Chicago for nearly 10 years, went back to where he had some connections to bring in some talent.

“I went to the coaches I developed relationships with over the years, recommendations and scouting,” he said. “Last year was unique in that I got hired in at the end of November and I got to go to Thanksgiving tournaments, Christmas tournaments, every Tuesday and Friday I was somewhere up here. I was doing 500-600 miles a week on average.”

A total of seven members of Corcoran’s team come to Petoskey from the Chicago area, though he also brought in some local talent, including East Jordan graduates Jackson Raymond and JJ Weber, Petoskey’s Ronta More, Boyne City’s Scotty Haley and Wolverine’s Max Nelson, all part of the first group to take the court at NCMC.

“Those guys are getting adjusted to a different talent level and we're getting them to mesh, it’s been pretty fun,” said Corcoran.

From the guys coming in from Illinois and Indiana to the locals, the selling points were the same for Corcoran. He let them know he’d do everything he could to help them find success beyond their year or two at NCMC, whether on the basketball court playing somewhere else or in their career field.

He also had one other selling point.

“One of my big recruiting selling points was this is the first time ever and nobody can take away that you’re part of the first ever to do it here,” he said. “Then the next tool was my job starts when you commit here, where I need to find a place for you to go. Whether that’s after a year because you’re academically eligible and you put together a season that allows you to go somewhere, or if you need an extra year and it’s just getting an associates degree and helping you find a career path. It starts when you commit here.”

With just one player standing 6-foot-8 or taller, the Timberwolves might not be a team that out rebounds most of their opponents this season, though they might just do so out of hustle and conditioning alone.

“We’re small, but we’re fast, athletic and quick,” said Corcoran. “We’re scrappy. I think that we can be up tempo. I think we can cause some havoc by how fast we are and try to get teams off balance. That’ll be our strength.”

Those kind of teams can be fun to watch – and they were earlier this week in a dunk fest during practice – though there’s some big steps the Timberwolves have to master first. From gelling together on the court, to getting used to some of the collegiate rules.

“They’re new kids on the block, so it’s just getting adjusted,” said Corcoran. “A lot of these guys have never played with a shot clock before. Thirty seconds is a commercial on TV, but you’ve got to do something in that amount of time. So that was a new one, getting them used to that.”

North Central recently scrimmaged Jackson Community College in October as a tune up and beyond the weekend trip to Benton Harbor, the Timberwolves will then have three more road games in November before their home opener.

The first-ever home basketball game for NCMC will come at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18 against Mott Community College. It’s the start of four straight home games for the Timberwolves between late November and December.

It’s the start of something special for the basketball loving community that is Northern Michigan and Corcoran is ready to get it going.

“I’m just looking forward to playing someone other than ourselves,” said Corcoran with a laugh. “The administration here has been nothing but spectacular with their commitment to what we’re trying to do. They’re excited and I’m looking forward to the progression of building the program with these guys and proud of what we’re doing here. It’s very exciting to be a part of it.”