ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Battle Creek Enquirer

St. Philip's Max Shugars is Enquirer Athlete of the Week winner

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y2or1_0ixfVioI00

The fans have spoken.

The winner of the latest Enquirer Athlete of the Week fan poll is Max Shugars of the St. Philip boys cross country team.

Fans got behind Shugars to help him edge fellow Athlete of the Week finalists Aiden Moore, Justin Wickey and Zavier Thomas. Shugars received 72% of the vote by the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline. Thanks to his fans, he will receive an Enquirer Athlete of the Week T-shirt.

The St. Philip boys qualified as a team for the MHSAA State Cross Country Finals, taking third in a Division 4 regional at Portage Central. The Tigers' Max Shugars was second overall in a personal best time of 17:23 to pace his squad.

"Max ran an amazing race at regionals last Friday. He had a 21-second PR and passed four people in the last half mile. His second place performance helped us to qualify for the state meet as a team," St. Philip coach Jack Greenman said.

The Battle Creek Enquirer Athlete of the Week is presented by Oaklawn Hospital. To submit a nominee for Athlete of the Week, email bcesports@battlecreekenquirer.com.

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Photos: West Catholic beats Constantine for Division 6 district championship

GRAND RAPIDS - West Catholic won its first district championship since 2017 Saturday afternoon, beating Constantine 50-14. The game pitted No. 2 ranked West Catholic against No. 7 Constantine, and it was close game through a first half that saw West Catholic take a 21-12 halftime lead. The Falcons pulled away in the second half, however, with Tim Kloska leading the way with 198 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

See photos as Lawton defeats Schoolcraft in district championship

LAWTON, MI -- Lawton high school hosted Schoolcraft for the Division 7 district high school football championship game on Friday evening, Nov. 4. Lawton defeated Schoolcraft, 35-21, and advances to face Jackson Lumen Christi in the regional round next weekend. MLive was there to document the action, both on and...
LAWTON, MI
westernherald.com

Season preview: New head coach Dwyane Stephens takes the reins for WMU men’s basketball

Western Michigan men’s basketball opens the book on 2022 under new head coach Dwayne Stephens. The former Michigan State associate head coach was named the 15th head basketball coach in WMU’s history and hopes to turn around a struggling Broncos team. WMU finished last in the Mid-American Conference last year with a 4-16 conference record and 8-23 overall record. The season’s first chapter started on a high note as WMU topped Kalamazoo College 82-59 in an exhibition game at University Arena Wednesday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 110322

News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. The conditions are expected to get windier with more clouds and even a chance for rain on Friday. (Nov. 3, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 110322. The conditions are expected to get windier with more clouds and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Four West Michigan cities awarded funding to expand lead hazard services

LANSING, Mich. — A few West Michigan cities were among nine that received funding to expand their residential lead hazard control services to homes with a Medicaid-enrolled resident, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Zeeland business expansion: West Michigan business announces $300M expansion, looks to...
MUSKEGON, MI
wkzo.com

No injuries from early morning structure fire in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Battle Creek Fire Department is reporting no injuries from an early morning structure fire that happened on Sunday, November 6. The fire department responded to 99 Illinois Street around 3:49 a.m. and found that the fire had started on the outside of the home and had extended into the first and second-floor walls.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy