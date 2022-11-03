ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Jackson, Stanley rally supporters at GOP women's event in Amarillo Tuesday

By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago

At an event hosted by the Amarillo Republican Women and the High Plains Republican Women, Ronny Jackson, the U.S. Congressman for the 13th District, spoke Tuesday at a “Get out the Vote” event in Amarillo to shore up votes ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

In addition, Amarillo City Council member Cole Stanley spoke in place of local businessman Alex Fairly, who is still recovering from complications from a bike accident he had last month.

Greeted by raucous applause from the crowd, Stanley was lauded for being the only member of the council to vote against the council’s measure to fund the Amarillo Civic Center project with tax notes. The measure was ruled improper Oct. 25 in a decision by former Potter County Judge William Sowder, and the city is still deciding whether to appeal.

Stanley spoke about how the process played out concerning the judgment against the city’s plan and echoed that while he disagreed with the city’s measure, he did feel that there needed to be action taken to improve the civic center. He said that his aversion to the approach was that the action the city took, in his opinion, was not done properly concerning the city and state's process and laws.

“I am not against doing something with the civic center; I am only against doing something against the citizen's will with their money,” Stanley said. “I am against putting it on your back and the back of the taxpayer without getting your input."

He said he felt that the citizens spoke loudly; they did not want this plan with their voices and did not want the project done at this time.

“I do not feel like it is something that we can look at as an asset that we will never do anything; that is not realistic,” Stanley said. “We should say that we will never do anything without our voters having a say.”

Stanley said that he commits to making sure that the public is better informed of these types of decisions, with the public hearing their voice heard at the city council. He said he looks forward to working with the rest of his council members to improve the accountability of the process to the public.

Jackson voices support for Fairly, emphasizes importance of election

Following Stanley’s remarks, Jackson took the stage as the featured speaker to cheers from his supporters who were in attendance. As he began, Jackson spoke about his support for Fairly, who instituted the civic center lawsuit against the city, to run in the next Amarillo mayoral race.

“I think Fairly has been instrumental in me being successful. … He is always motivated by the right reasons,” Jackson said. “He is a very good voice for this community; I will push hard to make Alex (Fairly) our next mayor."

Jackson talked about his efforts talking with various Republican women’s groups in the Texas Panhandle to hear their voices and get his message out. He praised their hard work in getting out the vote in the area.

Speaking of the need for his party to get as big a majority back in the U.S. House as possible as a way to promote conservative policies, Jackson stressed the importance of this upcoming election. He said that at this time, the conservatives have no voice in the process since they are not in power to stop policies pushed by the Democrats.

He emphasized that while he is in a very safe district, the Panhandle is very important to ensure that statewide races result in Republican wins. Jackson said that people should be concerned about the amount of money that Beto O’Rourke has raised for election and the number of new voters he has been able to get registered, especially students.

Jackson also spoke about his issues when he was nominated for VA secretary, which forced him to withdraw his name following allegations he had fostered a hostile work environment and behaved improperly while serving as the White House doctor.

Also hitting on topics of the border, inflation and the impact of rising Hispanic voter roles, Jackson spoke to the crowd for over an hour.

Jackson also pushed the theory that the Democrats had actively worked to get rid of high-ranking conservatives in the military and had pushed people like Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley, whom he called a squish, to the top of the ranks. Milley was nominated by former president Donald Trump who called him a great soldier. He was approved by an 89-1 margin in the Senate, with the one vote against his nomination being from the Democratic Senator from Oregon, Jeff Merkley.

Joanna Garcia Flores, the Precinct 4 elect for Randall County Justice of the Peace, gave her thoughts about Jackson’s appearance at the event.

Asked about the most positive thing she heard from Jackson at the event, Flores stated that she liked the idea of the outreach to bring more Hispanics into the Republican party, as she felt that they were more conservative in nature and therefore a natural fit.

“I love Ronny. I think he is a great guy and has represented us well in Congress,” Flores said. “I am excited that he has as much support as he does here.”

