Buried car: Forensics team analyzing vehicle for DNA that could connect it to other crimes, Atherton police say

Teenage crew arrested in connection with San Francisco armed carjackings
SAN FRANCISCO -- Four teenagers -- two 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys -- have been arrested in connection with two violent, armed San Francisco carjackings.San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Treasure Island on Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m. A man told arriving officers he was approached by four people who brandished guns and fled with his vehicle.Officers spotted the vehicle near Cesar Chavez and Connecticut streets and initiated a pursuit, which was briefly suspended for public safety reasons.The chase resumed near Howard and 6th streets, before the driver of the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked car. Police believe the four teenagers in the car were also responsible for a carjacking the day before. On Oct. 30, a person had their vehicle stolen at 25th and South Van Ness in similar circumstances.The teens were arrested and booked on multiple charges including robbery-related charges and conspiracy to commit a felony. Three of the suspects are also facing weapons charges. All were booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center.
Stealing at suppertime: Police warn Palo Alto residents of early evening burglaries
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a series of home burglaries with similar circumstances that have occurred since early October, according to a press release from the Palo Alto Police Department. Since Oct. 9, 11 similar burglary incidents took place across the city of Palo Alto around dinnertime. Police say that the burglars […]
Suspect wanted on capital murder charge arrested for carjacking, 2 others arrested
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Clara police investigators released information Friday afternoon about the arrest of three carjacking suspects dating back to late September. One of the three suspects is a 21-year-old Alabama man, who was wanted in that state on a capital murder warrant. The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Sept. 26 […]
Police searching for men who burglarized two homes
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — Two houses in the city of San Carlos were burglarized Sunday night about an hour apart, and investigators with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department believe the same trio is responsible for both. At 8:02 p.m. sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on the 1400-block of Edmond Drive where […]
Investigators say car found buried in Atherton mansion backyard part of insurance fraud scheme
The convertible Mercedes was discovered last month by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley.
NBC Bay Area
5 Suspects Arrested Friday Night After Speeding Contest
Police in San Jose made five arrests Friday night after observing three vehicles engaging in a speeding contest. Officers conducted an enforcement stop on one of the involved vehicles near Seven Trees Boulevard and Capitol Expressway. Police say the other two vehicles began to intervene and taunt the officers, which...
Police: Man buried car in wealthy Bay Area enclave for insurance fraud
Years before a former homeowner in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave attempted to sink his $1.2 million yacht in an insurance fraud scheme, police say they believe he buried a car in his backyard before reporting it missing and filing an insurance claim. The Atherton Police Department on Thursday said that Johnny Bocktune Lew, the man who built the sprawling 9,144-square-foot mansion at 351 Stockbridge Ave. that sold for $15,000,000 in March 2020, "possibly buried" a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL "for insurance fraud purposes." ...
Fremont man killed in hit-and-run collision
NEWARK, Calif. (BCN) — Newark police investigators are looking for a suspect responsible for the hit and run death of a Fremont man early Wednesday morning. Preliminary information from the police investigation indicated the victim, a 29-year-old Fremont man, was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Central Avenue. The suspect vehicle left the scene […]
Stolen car with sleeping driver, assault rifle found in middle of Oakland street
OAKLAND -- Police on the lookout for a stolen vehicle in Oakland came across the vehicle in the middle of the roadway with the driver asleep inside the vehicle, the department said.Just before midnight Thursday, officers discovered the stolen vehicle on the 2500 block of 26th Avenue and saw a male driver who appeared to be asleep in the driver's seat. The department's tactical emergency vehicle responded to the scene, and officers issued a number of commands to the driver.Police the suspect complied with the verbal commands and he was safely taken into custody. Police did not disclose his identity.A search of the stolen vehicle produced an assault rifle and tools associated with catalytic converter theft.No other information was immediately available.
sfstandard.com
Bill Gene Hobbs Made Headlines as an Alleged Serial Stalker. Who Is He Really?
Dozens of women have come forward to accuse a tattoo-covered 34-year-old man named Bill Gene Hobbs of grabbing, following and harassing them on the streets of San Francisco. As the district attorney’s case against Hobbs has grown his notoriety, so have criticisms about leniency on crime in the city, largely overlooking the role of the state’s broken mental health system that fails to provide rehabilitation.
postnewsgroup.com
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
thesfnews.com
SFPD Needs Help Locating Robert Newman
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department Missing Person Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing at-risk adult, Robert Newman, 74. The SFPD reported that Newman was last seen at his residence on the 1500 block of Post Street in San Francisco on Tuesday, November 1, at 6 pm. Newman suffers from memory loss and epilepsy.
Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown […]
Remains identified as Alexis Gabe, California woman missing since January
Remains found this week were positively identified as those of Alexis Gabe, a California woman missing since January, authorities in Oakley, California, said Friday. The partial remains were in a remote area of Plymouth, a city about 41 miles east of Sacramento, and were reported by a resident to the Amador County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon, the Oakley Police Department said in a statement.
Graphic photos show injuries to 7-Eleven employee who survived deadly attack
Caution: This story contains graphic photos that some viewers might find disturbing. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A victim who survived a deadly attack at a 7-Eleven store in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley has shared photos of their injuries with KRON4. The victim, an employee at the store where the attack took place, is seen bandaged, […]
Juvenile stabbed during large brawl in San Francisco Fillmore District
SAN FRANCISCO -- A brawl among a group of high school students in San Francisco resulted in a teenage girl getting stabbed, police said Friday.The incident happened Thursday at around 11:44 a.m. in the area of Fillmore Street and O'Farrell Street. San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a large group of juveniles involved in a physical altercation.On the way, officers were notified that someone had been stabbed and when they arrived they found a juvenile victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.The victim is an 11th grader whose aunt told KPIX 5 it was a group of her classmates that attacked her niece.Officers rendered aid and medics arrived to take the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the investigation was still active and the department would additional information when it becomes available. Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Gilroy shooting suspect still at large
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – The Gilroy Police department is investigating a shooting that resulted in life-threatening injuries Thursday night, the GPD said in a Facebook post Friday. At approximately 10:00 p.m. GPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers located a woman suffering from at least […]
Menlo Park police: Two women robbed by armed man on Bayfront Expressway
Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. Nov. 2 near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported...
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting in East Oakland leaves 1 dead
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was killed in a shooting in East Oakland Friday afternoon. According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 800 block of 81st Avenue. Officers responded to the scene where the located a gunshot victim. Officers provided medical treatment to...
Vehicular manslaughter charges filed in deadly SF Sunset District pedestrian collision
SAN FRANCISCO -- A Hayward man has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other counts in an Oct. 24 accident that claimed the life of a female pedestrian and sent a second to the hospital with major injuries. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the felony charges against Robert Green on Thursday in the death of 66-year-old Huansu He.On October 24, police arrested Green at the scene of the crash at 24th Avenue and Santiago in San Francisco's Sunset District. He and another woman were struck shortly after 10:50 a.m.He, a San Francisco resident, was pronounced dead...
