Hidalgo County, TX

Update: 1 migrant dead as 12 ejected from truck after police chase in Hidalgo County

By Jesse Mendez
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
This story has been updated to reflect new details released by the Texas Department of Transportation on Thursday.

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least one migrant has died after 12 people were ejected from a tan pickup truck evading law enforcement in Hidalgo County, state officials told ValleyCentral on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the man died Wednesday afternoon after a Ford 150 pickup truck tried to evade law enforcement that had initiated a traffic stop on FM 107 north in rural La Joya. Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constables attempted to pull the truck over for a traffic violation, DPS added Thursday.

“The driver continued traveling westbound and lost control of the vehicle onto Jara Chinas Road [and] obviously rolled over,” Sgt. Maria Montalvo, DPS public information officer, told ValleyCentral on Wednesday.

DPS said all 12 men, including the driver, were ejected from the truck.

“The [surviving] 11 occupants, including the driver, were transported to local hospitals with major injuries,” Montalvo said Thursday. “The occupants were from Mexico, Salvador, Poland, Romania, and Guatemala.”

One of the men had been released from the hospital as of Thursday, DPS said.

Authorities continue to investigate this fatal rollover.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

