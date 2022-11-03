ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiny trees made in Simi Valley make big impact for local charities

By Staff reports
 3 days ago
Volunteers gathered Tuesday night in Simi Valley to create Bethany trees out of pine cones.

It's become a 15-year tradition at Laurie Steinfeld's home. For about a month starting in mid-October, she offers space nightly for a few hours, provides supplies and prepares a warm bowl of soup to volunteer crafters who transforthe cones into works of art.

The finished trees and other crafts go up for sale Nov. 19 and 20 at the Bethany Trees Christmas boutique at 2125 N. Madera Road, Simi Valley. Funds raised from the event go to local charities and Bethany Village in Uganda, Steinfeld said.

To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/groups/bethanytrees.

