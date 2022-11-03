Midtown Sacramento is getting a new sushi restaurant. It replaces this short-run spot

A new sushi restaurant will replace Fro’s Midtown, following its two-month run in Sacramento.

WeDaShii will be taking over the midtown location at 1010 18th St., serving up a variety of small plates, sashimi, specialty rolls and drinks. This restaurant will be its second location. Its first is in Arden Arcade at 1841 Howe Ave.

The sushi bar and lounge also provides sushi service at the Golden 1 Center and Flamingo House, where you can find a handroll bar. It’ll open its new midtown spot at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Fro’s Midtown opened in September , offering Korean-inspired small plates. Owned by Jeff “Fro” Davis, who also runs Tree House Cafe in West Sacramento, the restaurant’s concept focused on rotating menus based on local seasonal produce and Chef E.B. Shin’s creativity.

Davis previously owned the now-closed Tokyo Fro’s Rockin’ Sushi for 17 years and co-owned Sushi on the River from 1999 to 2002.

“I think too many chefs take themselves way too seriously,” Davis told The Bee in March 2021, during preparation for the opening of Fro’s Midtown . “If you’re not loving what you’re doing, life is short — hit rewind and do it again.”

Davis and WeDaShii have not responded to The Bee’s request for an interview.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento?

