ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Midtown Sacramento is getting a new sushi restaurant. It replaces this short-run spot

By Hanh Truong
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tpiq2_0ixfTZkD00

A new sushi restaurant will replace Fro’s Midtown, following its two-month run in Sacramento.

WeDaShii will be taking over the midtown location at 1010 18th St., serving up a variety of small plates, sashimi, specialty rolls and drinks. This restaurant will be its second location. Its first is in Arden Arcade at 1841 Howe Ave.

The sushi bar and lounge also provides sushi service at the Golden 1 Center and Flamingo House, where you can find a handroll bar. It’ll open its new midtown spot at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Fro’s Midtown opened in September , offering Korean-inspired small plates. Owned by Jeff “Fro” Davis, who also runs Tree House Cafe in West Sacramento, the restaurant’s concept focused on rotating menus based on local seasonal produce and Chef E.B. Shin’s creativity.

Davis previously owned the now-closed Tokyo Fro’s Rockin’ Sushi for 17 years and co-owned Sushi on the River from 1999 to 2002.

“I think too many chefs take themselves way too seriously,” Davis told The Bee in March 2021, during preparation for the opening of Fro’s Midtown . “If you’re not loving what you’re doing, life is short — hit rewind and do it again.”

Davis and WeDaShii have not responded to The Bee’s request for an interview.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Forward progress stopped on 90-acre vegetation fire in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have reportedly stopped the progress of a 90-acre fire that occurred in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire began around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday near the 10800 block of Florin Road in South Sacramento. Firefighters said that the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Sacramento: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sacramento, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sacramento California. Visiting the State Capitol in Sacramento, California is a great way to see the government in action. The building is a gorgeous structure with a domed ceiling and stately columns. Inside, you’ll find several rooms and a museum dedicated to the state’s history.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Original Joe's Italian restaurant to expand to Walnut Creek

SAN FRANCISCO - One of San Francisco's most popular Italian-American restaurants is expanding to the East Bay. The owners of Original Joe's in North Beach have announced they plan to open up a new restaurant in Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza in 2024. Original Joe's first opened in San Francisco in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Schedule is completely thrown off": Early morning Placer County super-commuters upset over route change to Bay Area

PLACER COUNTY -- An upsetting route change for early morning commuters in Placer County traveling to the Bay Area is causing riders to write a petition to the state to bring it back.The train many have relied on to get to work is now running at a later time. For people like Paul Sanftner, who took the route to get to work and organized the Save Train 527 coalition, a morning commute to work looks different than most. "I'm a super-commuter," said Sanftner. "I'm traveling 110 miles one way. It's a long day for me but at least I can make a...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Maidu Native Fair

Looking for one of a kind gifts? Come to the Maidu Museum’s Native Craft Fair on November 5th from 10 am to 3 pm! Indigenous vendors from all over the Sacramento, Foothill, and Bay areas will be there selling contemporary jewelry, basketry, paintings and prints, and much more. Maidu...
ROSEVILLE, CA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Sacramento 2022 CA: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Sacramento 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Sacramento, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Sacramento as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento police hosting catalytic converter etching event

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As part of an event to prevent catalytic converter theft, the West Sacramento Police Department is holding a free etching event on Nov. 9.  Police said it’s hosting the “etch and catch” event as a part of a partnership with Meineke Car Care Center and it’ll be the department’s first […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Folsom Ice Rink returns with new location and new management

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — The Historic Folsom Ice Rink is returning for the winter season with a new location for the rink along with other new changes. According to a news release from the Folsom Historic District, the ice rink will be moving from the turntable in the Historic District Plaza to the area right […]
FOLSOM, CA
visityolo.com

Love Food? You'll Love Yolo County

Foodie. Epicurean. Gourmand. Gastronome. No matter what you call it, food connoisseurs the world over will find themselves in their happy place during a visit to Yolo County. With its acres upon acres of farmland, Yolo County is the agricultural heart of Northern California. Growers here produce every type of fruit, nut, and vegetable imaginable, not to mention wine grapes, honey, and olive oil.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

42K+
Followers
691
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy