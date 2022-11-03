Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
"Circo Loco" Co-Writer Lil Yachty Addresses Drake's Alleged Jab at Megan Thee Stallion
Lil Yachty has personally addressed Drake‘s controversial line of “This bitch lie ‘bout gettin’ shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling” in the Her Loss track “Circo Loco.”. Taking to Instagram Live to clear the...
hypebeast.com
Joji Introduces Lo-Fi Sounds to His Crooning Ballads on New Album ‘Smithereens’
Joji has released his new album, Smithereens, out today via 88rising. Following 2020’s Nectar, the new LP hears the singer continue to evolve his distinctive style of melancholic ballads. On tracks like “Die For You,” the singer pensively reflects on lost love, a recurring theme throughout his discography. Crooning...
hypebeast.com
Ye, Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, and More Respond to Drake Mentioning Them on 'Her Loss'
Shortly after the release of Drake and 21 Savage‘s Her Loss collaborative album, artists have now taken offense to some of the mentions of them on the project. Specifically, lines from the Canadian artist on a number of songs found on the 16-track album have caught the attention of Ye, Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, and more.
hypebeast.com
Drake and 21 Savage Drop a Spoof 'SNL' Performance Music Video for "On BS"
Shortly after releasing their Her Loss collaborative album, Drake and 21 Savage have reconnected for a playful visual. Offering up their track “On BS,” the duo put together a spoof of a Saturday Night Live performance for the music video. Coming during this weekend’s SNL episode with host...
hypebeast.com
Best New Tracks: Brockhampton, JID, Yves Tumor and More
As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week is led by Brockhampton, who have delivered the first single from their final album The Family, as well as Sigrid with a cut from the deluxe edition of her new LP, “Everybody Says They’re Fine.” JID added the song “2007” to The Forever Story, while Jason Derulo teamed up with Australian DJ duo SHOUSE. Additional selections in the mix come from Yves Tumor, North Ave Jax, Lil Tjay, Dej Loaf, Selena Gomez and more.
hypebeast.com
Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' Projected to Debut at No. 1
Drake and 21 Savage‘s collaborative album Her Loss is projected to open at No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, the 16-track record is estimated to earn between 335,000 to 350,000 equivalent album units in its first week. It garnered approximately 150 million first-day streams in the United States and is trending 425 million to 450 million in its first week.
hypebeast.com
Boldy James Teams Up With Producer Futurewave for Collaborative LP ‘Mr. Ten08’
Boldy James has been on a roll, to say the least. After closing out 2020 and 2021 with a consecutive four new albums, the Detroit rapper released LPs in May and September of this year, Killing Nothing with Real Bad Man and Fair Exchange No Robbery with Nicholas Craven, respectively.
hypebeast.com
Steve Aoki, DJ Snake, David Guetta, and More Set to Headline MDLBEAST'S 2022 SOUNDSTORM Festival
MDLBEAST’S SOUNDSTORM festival is returning for its third edition in 2022. The Riyadh-based festival is considered to be Saudi Arabia’s most popular music event and brings in guests from around the globe to experience its extensive list of thrilling performers. Set to take place on December 1-3, the...
hypebeast.com
K Trap Enlists Skepta for a Hot Remix of U.K. Drill Heater "Warm"
Hot on the heels of his recently-dropped mixtape, The Last Whip II, Gipsy Hill rapper K Trap is already back with a new five-star-rated remix of his hit single “Warm.” The single was a project highlight from his 2021-released mixtape Trapo, and it went down as arguably, the best U.K. drill record of the year.
Nick Carter breaks down in tears during Backstreet Boys tribute to late brother Aaron
Nick Carter was seen breaking into tears on stage while the Backstreet Boys paid tribute to his late brother, Aaron.Singer Aaron Carter died on Saturday 5 November at the age of 34. The artist’s family has said that a cause of death is currently “being investigated”.Before the Backstreet Boys gig on Sunday night, Carter shared an emotional tribute to his late brother on Instagram.Alongside a series of photographs of himself and his sibling, he wrote: “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I...
hypebeast.com
Paramore Announces North American Tour in Support of New Album ‘This Is Why’
Will be embarking on a North American tour in early 2023. Slated to hit 26 cities across the United States, the tour will kick off on May 23 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Scheduled to debut on February 10 via Atlantic records, Paramore’s This Is Why will...
hypebeast.com
Fat Joe Teases New Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Collab for 2023
Fat Joe is teasing new iterations of the Terror Squad x Air Force 1. Taking to Instagram to share the news, the artist — who has one of the most respected sneaker collections — uploaded several photos of himself wearing the silhouette at a recent NBA game along with closeups of a sample. The shoe’s upper features a white base with brown overlays and pink detailing on the panel swoosh, insoles, tongue tag, insole and outsole. Terror Squad branding can be found on the embroidered ankle and heel insignias, while lacing options are offered in white, brown and pink.
hypebeast.com
Pharrell's Inaugural JOOPITER Auction 'Son of a Pharaoh' Reached $5.25 Million USD in Sales
Pharrell Williams’ digital-first auction house JOOPITER on Wednesday announced the results of its first auction, Son of a Pharaoh. After bidding closed on November 1, the newly-debuted entity reported a total of $5.25 million USD in sales. The figure soared past the sales high forecast of roughly $3.2 million...
Cher, 76, confirms relationship with 36-year-old: ‘Love doesn’t know math!’
Cher has confirmed her relationship with 36-year-old music producer Alexander Edwards on Twitter.The 76-year-old artist shared a picture of her new partner, confirming that she he treats her “like a queen”. The “Believe” star first hinted as to her new relationship last week after tweeting: “One part of my life is SO AMAZING”.She then followed this on Sunday with a picture of her new beau and a heart emoji.Cher added that he had already been introduced to her family, adding that “love doesn’t know math!”. When a fan asked her to confirm the relationship, she did with a series...
hypebeast.com
'Savage x Fenty Vol. 4' Trailer Teases a Star Studded Show
To gear up for Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4, Amazon Prime Video has released a trailer to tease the upcoming lingerie show experience. Already making headlines with its star-studded features, the trailer gives a greater glimpse at what fans can expect from RiRi. The trailer showcases models and dancers performing in front a glowing forest landscape and see models like Alton Mason, Rachel Thabior and Xaoi Pham appear in statement-making yellow lingerie. Rihanna herself appears in the promo video as well as highlighting the performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell. Volume 4 will also see big name participants including, Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko and many more.
hypebeast.com
Bright Prints Light up Balmain’s ‘80s-Inspired Collaboration with Stranger Things
Balmain’s latest collaboration sees the unparalleled influence of Stranger Things take high-fashion as the historic French house launches a new collection inspired by the hit Netflix series. The new collaboration was teased earlier in September at Balmain’s extensive Paris Fashion Week festival where the collection’s striking prints were subtly featured within a Stranger Things pop-up.
Comments / 0