keranews.org

Hey, Texans! Election Day is Tuesday. Are you registered, and do you know how to vote?

The Texas Secretary of State’s office has a tool on its website where voters can ensure they are able to cast a ballot. Some county governments also offer a similar tool on their websites. (For example, here is Harris County’s, and here is El Paso County’s.) A quick search of your local election department’s website should let you know if you can check your registration status there.
TEXAS STATE
Who’s running for Texas comptroller, and why is that job so important?

Texas voters on Tuesday will decide whether to re-elect incumbent Comptroller Glenn Hegar or choose his Democratic challenger, Janet Dudding. The comptroller’s race might not be the most talked about this election cycle, but the office oversees a variety of important areas in Texas. For instance, the state comptroller...
