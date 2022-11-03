ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Herald & Review

Dispute between neighbors ends in arrest, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police said a dispute between two rural Decatur neighbors with a history of trouble flared again when one of them confronted the other over a fence he said the neighbor was building on his land. A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 50-year-old...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Man with gunshot wound won't talk, Decatur police report

DECATUR — A man who showed up with a gunshot wound at Decatur Memorial Hospital did not want to talk about it, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched just after 12 a.m. Saturday to interview the 29-year-old man at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man breaks in, steals woman's underwear, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing multiple charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and stole belongings valued at $1,400, including all of her underwear. A sworn Decatur Police Department affidavit said the 22-year-old man also helped himself to every swimsuit the 26-year-old woman...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man mail orders drugs from 'dark web', police say

DECATUR — A man who is quoted as telling police he shopped for illegal drugs online using the “dark web” was arrested after a package of methamphetamine was delivered to his Decatur home through the mail. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the package...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Third suspect arrested in Decatur murder

DECATUR — A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the August murder of Arrion L. McClelland. In a news release issued Friday, Decatur police Sgt. Adam Jahraus said Omari C. Walker was taken into custody Thursday in Indianapolis. He is awaiting extradition to Macon County. He was...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur Board of Education closed session: June 28, 2022

The Decatur Board of Education has posted the recordings from closed sessions during which they discussed the Lincoln Park/Dennis School proposal in violation of the Open Meetings Act. These recordings are from June 28, 2022.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Hike through history at Springfield's Oak Ridge Cemetery

SPRINGFIELD — One of the messages delivered during the Military History Hike at Oak Ridge Cemetery is that the service of our military veterans often extends beyond what they do on the battlefield. It is a timely message as the country celebrates Veterans Day. Mikito Muroya, site interpreter for...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Kenneth "Ken" Wayne Hagan

Jan. 16, 1942 - Nov. 3, 2022. STRASBURG — Kenneth "Ken" Wayne Hagan, 80, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 6:26 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. Anthony Hospital, Effingham, IL. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. Paul Cemetery, Strasburg,...
STRASBURG, IL
Herald & Review

University High can't put match away as Taylorville upsets No. 1-ranked Pioneers in super-sectional

CHATHAM — Taylorville kept coming back and coming back, spurred by a large boisterous crowd at the Class 3A Glenwood Volley Super-Sectional on Friday night. Still, No. 1-ranked University High fought off the Tornadoes to win the first set. And when the Pioneers took a 24-21 lead in the second set, a trip back home for the state tournament seemed a lock.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Halt: Rochester refuses to yield to Breese Central 42-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Rochester shutout Breese Central 42-0 in Illinois high school football on November 5. Rochester drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Breese Central after the first quarter. The Rockets registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Cougars. Both offenses were...
ROCHESTER, IL

