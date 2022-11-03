Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Dispute between neighbors ends in arrest, Decatur police say
DECATUR — Police said a dispute between two rural Decatur neighbors with a history of trouble flared again when one of them confronted the other over a fence he said the neighbor was building on his land. A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 50-year-old...
Herald & Review
Man with gunshot wound won't talk, Decatur police report
DECATUR — A man who showed up with a gunshot wound at Decatur Memorial Hospital did not want to talk about it, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched just after 12 a.m. Saturday to interview the 29-year-old man at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Herald & Review
Decatur man breaks in, steals woman's underwear, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing multiple charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and stole belongings valued at $1,400, including all of her underwear. A sworn Decatur Police Department affidavit said the 22-year-old man also helped himself to every swimsuit the 26-year-old woman...
Herald & Review
Decatur man mail orders drugs from 'dark web', police say
DECATUR — A man who is quoted as telling police he shopped for illegal drugs online using the “dark web” was arrested after a package of methamphetamine was delivered to his Decatur home through the mail. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the package...
Herald & Review
Third suspect arrested in Decatur murder
DECATUR — A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the August murder of Arrion L. McClelland. In a news release issued Friday, Decatur police Sgt. Adam Jahraus said Omari C. Walker was taken into custody Thursday in Indianapolis. He is awaiting extradition to Macon County. He was...
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for November 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review.
Herald & Review
Decatur Board of Education closed session: June 28, 2022
The Decatur Board of Education has posted the recordings from closed sessions during which they discussed the Lincoln Park/Dennis School proposal in violation of the Open Meetings Act. These recordings are from June 28, 2022.
Herald & Review
Hike through history at Springfield's Oak Ridge Cemetery
SPRINGFIELD — One of the messages delivered during the Military History Hike at Oak Ridge Cemetery is that the service of our military veterans often extends beyond what they do on the battlefield. It is a timely message as the country celebrates Veterans Day. Mikito Muroya, site interpreter for...
Herald & Review
Kenneth "Ken" Wayne Hagan
Jan. 16, 1942 - Nov. 3, 2022. STRASBURG — Kenneth "Ken" Wayne Hagan, 80, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 6:26 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. Anthony Hospital, Effingham, IL. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. Paul Cemetery, Strasburg,...
Herald & Review
Johnston City blazes early victory trail over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 28-8
Johnston City stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 28-8 victory over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 5. Johnston City darted in front of Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 14-0 to begin the second quarter. Both offenses were stymied...
Herald & Review
ON BIZ: Two new restaurants, Goodfellas new owner, Big Blue Energy Drinks moves
Owners of Station 1 Nutrition changed the business name to Big Blue Energy Drinks, when they moved to their new location on Wood Street in the Millikin University campus store. “Bradan (Birt) had a better offer here with Millikin,” said manager Aaron Agee. The protein shakes sold at the...
Herald & Review
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rides the comeback trail to dust Waterloo 28-16
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 28-16 win over Waterloo in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 5. Waterloo authored a promising start, taking a 3-0 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Illinois basketball opens season with introduction of full-court pressure
CHAMPAIGN — From the tip off of Illinois’ exhibition win over Quincy, Brad Underwood’s team featured a change in defensive style. The Illini picked up full court for nearly the duration of the contest, and that’s likely a sign of things to come when the team opens the regular season against Eastern Illinois (8 p.m. ESPNU).
Herald & Review
Empty possessions and special teams blunders doom Illinois in loss to Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had a chance to extend its lead in the Big Ten West, but its offense came up empty. Illinois came away without points on five separate drives into Michigan State territory, the final one ending as the clock struck zero with a chance to tie the game.
Herald & Review
University High can't put match away as Taylorville upsets No. 1-ranked Pioneers in super-sectional
CHATHAM — Taylorville kept coming back and coming back, spurred by a large boisterous crowd at the Class 3A Glenwood Volley Super-Sectional on Friday night. Still, No. 1-ranked University High fought off the Tornadoes to win the first set. And when the Pioneers took a 24-21 lead in the second set, a trip back home for the state tournament seemed a lock.
Herald & Review
Halt: Rochester refuses to yield to Breese Central 42-0
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Rochester shutout Breese Central 42-0 in Illinois high school football on November 5. Rochester drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Breese Central after the first quarter. The Rockets registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Cougars. Both offenses were...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Illinois men's basketball with new-look style and roster for 2022-23
CHAMPAIGN — With a veteran team and star Kofie Cockburn last season, Brad Underwood had a sense of solace when he went into each day as the Illinois basketball coach. “I woke up every night last year knowing I had 20 and 10,” Underwood said at Big Ten Media Days. “That’s a pretty good feeling.”
