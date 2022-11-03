Skiing and riding options in Colorado, a holiday craft fair, casino night, homemade chili and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/4/22

A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the “i” says its name.

COLORADO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO