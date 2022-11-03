Skiing and riding options in Colorado, a holiday craft fair, casino night, homemade chili and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/4/22

Read full article on original website
Related
New 21-and-up hot springs coming to Colorado
Iron Mountain Hot Springs will add 10 riverside hot spring pools that are adults-only.Iron Mountain Hot Springs. (Glenwood Springs, CO)Iron Mountain Hot Springs is opening a new “Upriver” section which will be an adults-only collection of 10 riverside pools.
Colorado Avalanche Information Center rolls out new website, upgrades as winter rolls into town￼
As the snow continues to stack up and the local resorts prepare for the start of ski season, another critical winter resource is rolling out changes to help residents and visitors safely navigate another Colorado winter. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center, also known as CAIC, issued its first daily weather...
Curious Nature: Celebrating Colorado’s unique wildcats during National Cat Week
Meow, wow! Do you know what Sunday marks the beginning of? It’s National Cat Week! Beginning on Nov. 6, this week has been celebrated during the first full week of November since 1946. Originally, National Cat Week was established by the American Feline Society by its then-president, Robert Lothar...
10 Places to Find Ancient Petroglyphs in Colorado
Petroglyphs are fascinating pieces of history, that allow humans in modern times to get a glimpse at what life was like hundreds and thousands of years ago. These ancient rock relics can be found all over the world, appearing mostly on the sides of cliffs or on the walls of caves.
This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
If you love to try new places around Colorado for breakfast, you have to put this place on the list. This locally owned and run restaurant might be one of the best in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Restaurant May Be Best In The State. If you're a breakfast lover,...
Colorado Will Soon Be Seeing More Cloud Seeding – But What is it?
Mother Nature certainly has a mind of her own, which Coloradans can confirm based on the state's unique weather patterns that often occur - remember that time it snowed in June?!. But along with the significant snowstorms that barrel through the Centennial State each year, humans have found a way...
Snow totals: Here’s how much fell in your city
Denver recorded its first official snowfall of the season on Thursday into Friday morning.
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Gore Valley Rec Trail expected to close for winter on Nov. 7
The annual seasonal closure of the Gore Valley Recreation Trail through Dowd Junction will begin on Monday, Nov. 7. The trail may close sooner, depending on winter weather conditions. The winter closure allows for wildlife migration and was a condition of the recreation trail’s approval. Additionally, plowing operations on Interstate...
KKTV
While no jackpot winners Saturday, 8 tickets still win big in Colorado!
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - While there were no jackpot winners Saturday night, eight Coloradans still won big!. Colorado Lottery says eight tickets worth between $50,000 and $1 million were sold in the Centennial State! It released a list Sunday:. 139223 WINNERS CORNER CO PUEBLO $1,000,000. 139705 PLAYERS CAFE CO LLC...
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it felt like winter across most of Colorado. A cold front brought a round of November snowfall to the mountains of Colorado as well as rain, snow and slush for the Denver metro area and the Front Range. Snow began...
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Opens In 3 Weeks And We’re So Excited
After years of waiting, the chicken restaurant favorite, El Pollo Loco, is finally opening a location in Colorado on November 15th. El Pollo Loco To Open First Colorado Location On November 15th. If you're asking yourself, didn't El Pollo Loco used to be in Colorado? The answer is yes. But...
Vail’s original avalanche dog, Henry, dies at age 15
The most recognizable dog in Vail, Henry Reeder, was laid to rest Sunday, his family has announced. Like many larger-than-life personalities, Henry was known by many names and titles — Vail’s first avalanche dog, the Dogfather, the Henry’s Hut and Henry’s Legacy Bourbon namesake — but at home, with the Reeders, he was called Hank.
This Is Colorado's Best Indian Restaurant
Yelp has the scoop on the best Indian eatery in every state.
Aspen Daily News
Colorado’s push to change how schools teach reading
A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the “i” says its name.
Gephardt Daily
3.8 magnitude earthquake near Colorado City, shakes northern Arizona, southern Utah
COLORADO CITY, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pre-dawn earthquake in Arizona’s Colorado City Sunday rattled the earth not only in that city but in Utah sister city Hildale and parts of Zion National Park. The 3.8 magnitude quake was recorded at 4:39 a.m., and hit...
Letter: Thanks to good samaritans
I work for the town of Vail as a bus driver. I was recently involved in a collision between my bus and an SUV on Bighorn Road in East Vail. Almost immediately following the collision, two good samaritans came out of nowhere to offer assistance. One was a highway worker who was familiar with traffic control. He kept traffic away from the accident scene.
Coloradans win big in Powerball drawing, jackpot now 'record-breaking' amount
Nobody won the billion dollar Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing and as a result, the jackpot has jumped again to an astounding $1.6 billion dollars. "The Powerball jackpot continues to climb through billion-dollar territory – and is quickly approaching its world record jackpot amount! The jackpot is estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday, November 5," according to a news release.
Questions with comedians: Vail Comedy Show returns with Steven Rogers Nov. 9
When: Wednesday, Nov. 9; doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Vail Comedy Show is back with a special pop up Nov. 9 at Grand Hyatt Vail in Cascade Village with headliner Steven Rogers. Tickets, which include free valet parking, a free drink and 25% off food at Gessner before the show, are available online at VailComedyShow.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0