Eagle County, CO

Skiing and riding options in Colorado, a holiday craft fair, casino night, homemade chili and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/4/22

By Tricia Swenson
Vail Daily
 3 days ago
K99

10 Places to Find Ancient Petroglyphs in Colorado

Petroglyphs are fascinating pieces of history, that allow humans in modern times to get a glimpse at what life was like hundreds and thousands of years ago. These ancient rock relics can be found all over the world, appearing mostly on the sides of cliffs or on the walls of caves.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Gore Valley Rec Trail expected to close for winter on Nov. 7

The annual seasonal closure of the Gore Valley Recreation Trail through Dowd Junction will begin on Monday, Nov. 7. The trail may close sooner, depending on winter weather conditions. The winter closure allows for wildlife migration and was a condition of the recreation trail’s approval. Additionally, plowing operations on Interstate...
VAIL, CO
KKTV

While no jackpot winners Saturday, 8 tickets still win big in Colorado!

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - While there were no jackpot winners Saturday night, eight Coloradans still won big!. Colorado Lottery says eight tickets worth between $50,000 and $1 million were sold in the Centennial State! It released a list Sunday:. 139223 WINNERS CORNER CO PUEBLO $1,000,000. 139705 PLAYERS CAFE CO LLC...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Vail’s original avalanche dog, Henry, dies at age 15

The most recognizable dog in Vail, Henry Reeder, was laid to rest Sunday, his family has announced. Like many larger-than-life personalities, Henry was known by many names and titles — Vail’s first avalanche dog, the Dogfather, the Henry’s Hut and Henry’s Legacy Bourbon namesake — but at home, with the Reeders, he was called Hank.
VAIL, CO
Aspen Daily News

Colorado’s push to change how schools teach reading

A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the “i” says its name.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Letter: Thanks to good samaritans

I work for the town of Vail as a bus driver. I was recently involved in a collision between my bus and an SUV on Bighorn Road in East Vail. Almost immediately following the collision, two good samaritans came out of nowhere to offer assistance. One was a highway worker who was familiar with traffic control. He kept traffic away from the accident scene.
OutThere Colorado

Coloradans win big in Powerball drawing, jackpot now 'record-breaking' amount

Nobody won the billion dollar Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing and as a result, the jackpot has jumped again to an astounding $1.6 billion dollars. "The Powerball jackpot continues to climb through billion-dollar territory – and is quickly approaching its world record jackpot amount! The jackpot is estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday, November 5," according to a news release.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Questions with comedians: Vail Comedy Show returns with Steven Rogers Nov. 9

When: Wednesday, Nov. 9; doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Vail Comedy Show is back with a special pop up Nov. 9 at Grand Hyatt Vail in Cascade Village with headliner Steven Rogers. Tickets, which include free valet parking, a free drink and 25% off food at Gessner before the show, are available online at VailComedyShow.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
VAIL, CO
99.9 KEKB

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

