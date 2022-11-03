Read full article on original website
Chetrit plans Upper East Side condo development
On the heels of one of New York’s worst months for new development sales in years, the Chetrit Group is betting buyers will come around. The developer filed to build a 20-story condominium project at 260 East 72nd Street on the Upper East Side. Chetrit’s development will span 190,000 square feet and include 53 apartments and 3,400 square feet of commercial space.
New development sales fell off a cliff in October
Icarus has finally crashed down to earth. After a run in which New York’s new developments routinely posted more than 350 deals a month, activity fell solidly below pre-pandemic levels across the city in October, according to a new report from Marketproof. Developers reported 171 deals last month, down 20 percent from September and 36 percent from October 2019.
SL Green wins rejection against HNA transfer of Loop tower
A U.S. bankruptcy court judge roundly rejected an HNA Group affiliate’s reorganization attempt involving a Loop skyscraper, handing SL Green a victory in the dispute between the two firms. HNA, a Chinese conglomerate, wanted to transfer the 50-story property at 181 West Madison Street to a group of China-based...
SL Green, Cappelli join PRCP to redevelop Galleria White Plains
A four-decade-old mall in Westchester County is being eyed by developers for a residential and retail project. Pacific Retail Capital Partners and Aareal Bank, the owners of the Galleria White Plains, have teamed up with SL Green Realty and the Cappelli Organization to turn the 10-acre site into a mixed-use development “centered on residential development and amenity-based retail,” PRCP CEO Steve Plenge said.
New Jersey broker accused in $1M arson
The owner of a Point Pleasant real estate firm is accused of setting fire to six commercial vehicles at a local business, causing more than $1 million in damages. Toms River resident Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Ward Realty is facing four counts of second-degree arson in connection with the late-September incident, Patch.com reported.
Long Island landlord forks over $15K to settle voucher case
The owner of two multifamily properties in Suffolk County will hand over a modest sum to settle housing discrimination claims. Renaissance Management, owner of both Renaissance Bay in East Patchogue and Renaissance Hills in Hauppauge, will pay $15,000 under the settlement with Long Island Housing Services, Newsday reported. The real...
