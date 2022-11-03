ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, PA

Man accused of raping a child for 10 years

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials arrested a man they say is being charged with raping a child for over ten years.

According to Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, Robert Perricone, 37, of Lakeville, had sexual relations with a child for the past 10 years.

As stated in the affidavit, Perricone had sexual relations with the child, sleep in the same bed as them, and threaten the victim that he would commit suicide if they told anyone about the abuse.

Perricone is being charged with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

He remains in the Wayne County Correctional Facility on $120,000 bail.

