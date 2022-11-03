LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police unveiled a renovated gym at the Second Division in honor of Det. Deidre Mengedoht. Mengedoht died in the line of duty on Christmas Eve in 2018 in a crash on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. At the time of her death, she had been working on plans to improve the gym in her division.

