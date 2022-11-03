ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LMPD unveils renovated gym honoring fallen Det. Deidre Mengedoht

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police unveiled a renovated gym at the Second Division in honor of Det. Deidre Mengedoht. Mengedoht died in the line of duty on Christmas Eve in 2018 in a crash on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. At the time of her death, she had been working on plans to improve the gym in her division.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville mayoral candidates disagree on how to stem city's violent crime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next mayor of Louisville will take on a police department that's short hundreds of officers and is facing mandated reform from the federal government. Louisville mayoral candidates, Democrat Craig Greenberg and Republican Bill Dieruf, have different ideas for public safety in the city. For the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Veteran's Club shows off equine therapy program to public for 'Week of Valor'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit dedicated to those who served their country and community showed off its nationally recognized equine therapy program on Sunday. Veteran's Club hosted its annual Meet the Horses event at a farm in Taylorsville. Families had the chance to interact with horses who are involved with the equine therapy program, which focuses on supporting veterans cope with trauma, stress and other mental health issues.
TAYLORSVILLE, KY
Prayer service held in Salem for boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a five-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase spent Sunday mourning in southern Indiana. More than a dozen members of Cairo Jordan's family traveled to Southern Hills Church in Salem for an emotional prayer service. The family was also joined by people around the community who have adopted the child since he was found in April.
SALEM, IN
Leaders working to safeguard Kentucky elections as votes come in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election fraud is a nationwide focus that will have attorney general hotlines burning all day. Thousands have already cast in-person ballots in Kentucky because of early voting. That means the Fraud Hotline at the attorney general's office has been taking calls. The complaints range from campaign...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lottery officials say 4 big winning Powerball tickets were sold in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning ticket for the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California, but don't trash your tickets yet. Lottery officials say Kentucky had four big Powerball winners from the latest drawing. One ticket is worth $100,000, and the other three are $50,000 winners, according...
KENTUCKY STATE
Election Day 2022: What's on the ballot in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the eve of Election Day, all indicators point to a busy day at the polls on Tuesday for the midterm elections. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Kentucky and Indiana, but voters on both sides of the Ohio River have been casting their ballots during early voting.
KENTUCKY STATE
Louisville mayoral candidates make final push prior to Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the eve of Election Day, both Louisville mayoral candidates made a final push to get people out to the polls. Democrat Craig Greenberg went door-to-door in the Russell neighborhood Monday afternoon, while Republican Bill Dieruf also met with voters. Both campaigns said they want to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville mayoral candidates eagerly await election results as polls open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The race for Louisville’s mayoral seat is being closely watched, and the Republican and Democratic candidates have both cast their votes. Republican Bill Dieruf cast his ballot during early voting and Democrat Craig Greenberg showed up in person at the polling location at the Presbyterian-Baptist Seminary on Lexington to cast his ballot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Controversial Bullitt County jailer dies, jailer-elect sworn in early

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Controversial Bullitt County Jailer Paul Watkins has died. According to Judge-Executive Jerry Summers, Watkins died of a heart attack Sunday night while in Indiana. As a result, Summers swore in jailer-elect Bryan Whittaker on Monday afternoon. Two Deputy Jailer were also sworn-in. Whittaker is running unopposed...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Kick off the holiday shopping season with the NULU Jingle Fest

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- It's never too early to start checking people off your Christmas list. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the NULU Jingle Fest. It's the perfect kick off to the holiday season on Saturday, November 12th in the East Market District. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Indiana election officials say ballot scanner issues in Floyd County have been fixed

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Election officials in Indiana say issues with ballot scanners at several polling locations have been resolved. Several polling locations in Floyd County, Indiana were down as voters headed to the polls on Election Day. The polling inspector at the Prosser Career and Technical Education Center in New Albany tell WDRB that the scanners were down at all of the locations at one point.
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Ofc. Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. A juvenile male was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY

