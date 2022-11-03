Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Related
wdrb.com
Port of Madison, Indiana, to be upgraded as city enters agreement with American Queen Voyages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Port of Madison will get some upgrades to greet more tourists. The southern Indiana city entered into a five-year docking agreement with American Queen Voyages. The river cruises are expected to bring about 20,000 tourists to Madison each year, and the city will create a dedicated riverboat landing area to meet demand.
wdrb.com
3 candidates looking to fill outgoing councilwoman's District 21 seat representing south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Affordable housing and city violence are two problems the city of Louisville is facing head-on as people head to the ballot box on Tuesday. Three political hopefuls want to make a difference for south Louisville as the District 21 representative on Metro Council. After one term,...
wdrb.com
LMPD unveils renovated gym honoring fallen Det. Deidre Mengedoht
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police unveiled a renovated gym at the Second Division in honor of Det. Deidre Mengedoht. Mengedoht died in the line of duty on Christmas Eve in 2018 in a crash on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. At the time of her death, she had been working on plans to improve the gym in her division.
wdrb.com
Louisville mayoral candidates disagree on how to stem city's violent crime
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next mayor of Louisville will take on a police department that's short hundreds of officers and is facing mandated reform from the federal government. Louisville mayoral candidates, Democrat Craig Greenberg and Republican Bill Dieruf, have different ideas for public safety in the city. For the...
wdrb.com
New $5.7M fire station in Seymour, Indiana, expected to cut response times
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new multimillion-dollar fire station in Seymour will cut down substantially on response times, which could help save lives. Seymour Fire Chief Brad Lucas says Fire Station 2's new location at 1019 W. 2nd St. will make all the difference. "I said many times it’s going...
wdrb.com
Louisville-area food banks trying to keep up with increased community demand ahead of Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Food banks in the Louisville area are trying to keep up with increasing demand from the community as the holiday season approaches. "We're seeing unprecedented need right now," said Linette Lowe, with Central Louisville Community Ministries (CLCM). CLCM partners with the Calvary Episcopal Church's pantry downtown,...
wdrb.com
Nutcracker Family Storytime with Louisville Ballet set to return next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A holiday tradition is finally returning to the Louisville Free Public Library after a two-year hiatus. Nutcracker Family Storytimes kick off next week. Children and their families are invited to join a Louisville Ballet dancer for a reading of The Nutcracker as well as dancing and crafts.
wdrb.com
Veteran's Club shows off equine therapy program to public for 'Week of Valor'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit dedicated to those who served their country and community showed off its nationally recognized equine therapy program on Sunday. Veteran's Club hosted its annual Meet the Horses event at a farm in Taylorsville. Families had the chance to interact with horses who are involved with the equine therapy program, which focuses on supporting veterans cope with trauma, stress and other mental health issues.
wdrb.com
Prayer service held in Salem for boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a five-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase spent Sunday mourning in southern Indiana. More than a dozen members of Cairo Jordan's family traveled to Southern Hills Church in Salem for an emotional prayer service. The family was also joined by people around the community who have adopted the child since he was found in April.
wdrb.com
Leaders working to safeguard Kentucky elections as votes come in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election fraud is a nationwide focus that will have attorney general hotlines burning all day. Thousands have already cast in-person ballots in Kentucky because of early voting. That means the Fraud Hotline at the attorney general's office has been taking calls. The complaints range from campaign...
wdrb.com
Lottery officials say 4 big winning Powerball tickets were sold in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning ticket for the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California, but don't trash your tickets yet. Lottery officials say Kentucky had four big Powerball winners from the latest drawing. One ticket is worth $100,000, and the other three are $50,000 winners, according...
wdrb.com
Will Louisville's 2013 national championship banner be raised again? It's complicated.
Will Louisville's 2013 national championship banner be raised again? It's complicated. Could the 2013 National Championship banner return to the rafters of the KFC Yum! Center?
wdrb.com
Bullitt County uses drone to find missing Shepherdsville woman in wooded area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office purchased its first drone on Nov. 1 and used it to possibly save a life three days later when it helped investigators find a missing woman in a wooded area. Family members had been searching on foot for hours for the...
wdrb.com
Election Day 2022: What's on the ballot in Kentucky, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the eve of Election Day, all indicators point to a busy day at the polls on Tuesday for the midterm elections. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Kentucky and Indiana, but voters on both sides of the Ohio River have been casting their ballots during early voting.
wdrb.com
Louisville mayoral candidates make final push prior to Election Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the eve of Election Day, both Louisville mayoral candidates made a final push to get people out to the polls. Democrat Craig Greenberg went door-to-door in the Russell neighborhood Monday afternoon, while Republican Bill Dieruf also met with voters. Both campaigns said they want to...
wdrb.com
Louisville mayoral candidates eagerly await election results as polls open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The race for Louisville’s mayoral seat is being closely watched, and the Republican and Democratic candidates have both cast their votes. Republican Bill Dieruf cast his ballot during early voting and Democrat Craig Greenberg showed up in person at the polling location at the Presbyterian-Baptist Seminary on Lexington to cast his ballot.
wdrb.com
Controversial Bullitt County jailer dies, jailer-elect sworn in early
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Controversial Bullitt County Jailer Paul Watkins has died. According to Judge-Executive Jerry Summers, Watkins died of a heart attack Sunday night while in Indiana. As a result, Summers swore in jailer-elect Bryan Whittaker on Monday afternoon. Two Deputy Jailer were also sworn-in. Whittaker is running unopposed...
wdrb.com
Kick off the holiday shopping season with the NULU Jingle Fest
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- It's never too early to start checking people off your Christmas list. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the NULU Jingle Fest. It's the perfect kick off to the holiday season on Saturday, November 12th in the East Market District. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on...
wdrb.com
Indiana election officials say ballot scanner issues in Floyd County have been fixed
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Election officials in Indiana say issues with ballot scanners at several polling locations have been resolved. Several polling locations in Floyd County, Indiana were down as voters headed to the polls on Election Day. The polling inspector at the Prosser Career and Technical Education Center in New Albany tell WDRB that the scanners were down at all of the locations at one point.
wdrb.com
Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Ofc. Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. A juvenile male was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 1