ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

A unique horror-themed circus making its way to Merced

By Manny Gomez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sukqk_0ixfSIsT00

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A unique and thrilling version of a circus big top is coming to Merced.

Cirque Italia’s ‘Paranormal Cirque’ will be setting up their black and red big top tent at the Merced County Fair parking lot for shows from November 10 – 13.

Paranormal Cirque combines theater, circus, and cabaret with a European style and flare for mature audiences. It uses an innovative horror story that makes it hard for audiences to divide reality and illusion.

Audiences will see a carefully selected cast from all over the world that will immerse you into a parallel world and surround you with monstrous creatures showcasing hidden talents in various circus acts including an act called the Wheel of Death.

For more information and tickets, you can visit their website . It is a restricted show, guests under 17 require an accompanying parent or guardian as it contains adult language and material.

A box office will open on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show. Non-show day hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on-show day hours are 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Disney Legend and Central Valley native dies at 93

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, Disney Legend Alice Estes Davis died at the age of 93 after a career of being involved in some of the most iconic animated movies and animatronic costume designs. A Disney Legend is a person that receives a Disney Legends Award to recognize those who have made an extraordinary […]
ESCALON, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

‘Dia De Los Muertos’ Comes Alive At The MAC

The Multicultural Arts Center (MAC) in Merced is showing some seasonal spirit as the center celebrates our community’s Hispanic heritage and art with its current Dia De Los Muertos gallery titled “To Love and Be Loved in Return,” which will be open to the public throughout October until Nov. 13.
MERCED, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Ted Barber and Merced County’s underground rock scene

Although many people in the area aren’t aware of it, for quite some time Merced (and the greater Merced County/ San Joaquin Valley) has hosted a variety of rich underground music scenes. All of which with their own unique sound, community, and associated venues. Recently, the Times was able...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Spooky, Interactive Haunted House At Merced College

A unique, interactive haunted house experience opens this Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Merced College Theater. Directed by Professor Lauren McCue-Bryx and written by Merced-based Phoenix Creative Collective, The Last Masquerade is a frighteningly fun event that you don’t want to miss. There are a variety of scares, from...
MERCED, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Legends live on in historic town of Hornitos

Hornitos was established in the 1840s when the town fathers of Quartzburg (located about six miles away), concerned over their community’s image banished the riffraff: gamblers, drinkers, and troublemakers to an area several miles away on Burns Creek – but, as luck would have it, they quickly found gold in Burns Creek next to their banished location and named the encampment Hornitos after the rock piles found all over the area.
HORNITOS, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Local cookie vendor goes from tent to trailer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local cookie vendor recently upgraded from pop-up tents to a new trailer. Dad’s Cookies is a local cookie vendor whose owner, Lance Sanchez, has been baking cookies for over 20 years. Sanchez said the beginning of his business began over the pandemic when people started ordering cookies from him daily. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These are the streets closing for the Two Cities Marathon

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Two Cities Marathon is taking place Sunday – starting in Fresno and crossing into Clovis. The event requires a number of road closures in both cities as runners compete on the course. Organizers say the courses have been redesigned for 2022 to be “virtually flat and fast” ahead of the […]
FRESNO, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Atwater Village rescue group seeks jobs for working cats

Atwater Village -- Known as a “green” means of rodenticide (aka rat killers), working cats have held essential posts throughout history, on job sites like ships, libraries and wine cellars. Kitten Rescue LA continues this tradition with Cats On Pawtrol, a program designed to match feral cats from...
ATWATER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Valley Made Manufacturing Summit returns to downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 7th annual Valley Made Manufacturing Summit has returned to the Fresno Convention Center.  The manufacturing summit is designed as a workshop and resource expo that celebrates the Valley’s history of innovation in manufacturing while providing resources and networking opportunities that continue to build a well-trained, outstanding workforce. Dominic Marsella is […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The fourth annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, community members took part in a 60-mile journey to show their respect for veterans while also funding organizations that serve those who risked it all. It was a day of smiling faces and revving engines at the fourth annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run. More than a dozen motorcycle groups […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route

California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
FRESNO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Miss Merced County competition set for Buhach Colony

The 47th annual Miss Merced County Scholarship Program is scheduled for Nov. 5 at Buhach Colony High School where five women will be crowned in front of a crowd of family and friends. There are a total of three competitors for Miss Merced County, three for Miss Merced County’s Outstanding...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia

What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car Saturday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. The driver was traveling westbound on Gettysburg when officials say they collided with […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

No place like home initiative approved in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno city councilmember Esmeralda Soria says not enough people in Fresno own their own homes. She says a new program aimed at providing 0% interest loans for families making less than one hundred twenty thousand dollars a year could change that.  “Well, I think that it helps everyone right? One in […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy