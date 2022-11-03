ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shares Her Daughters' Sweet Bug-Themed Halloween Costumes

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt share daughters Eloise, 5 months, and Lyla, 2 Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt stuck to a sweet theme for her first Halloween as a mom of two. The children's book author — who shares daughters Eloise Christina, 5 months, and Lyla Maria, 2, with husband Chris Pratt — shared an Instagram post Tuesday with scenes from her Halloween with her girls. In one photo, Lyla can be seen from behind wearing big butterfly wings, an all-black outfit and her hair in pigtails. Another shows Eloise from the neck down,...
Everything Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Have Said About Their Son Jack Over the Years: ‘He Is Just So Perfect’

Proud parents. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have always done their best to put their son, Jack, first — even when they announced their separation in August 2017. “We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes

The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own. According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
Ice-T And Coco Austin Explained Why They Are A “One And Done” Family

It’s becoming more and more common for parents to stop having kids after their first. According to Pew research, the rate of only-child families doubled from 11% to 22% between 1976 and 2014. Today, the percentage of families with only one child — the fastest-growing segment of the childbearing population — is estimated to be as much as roughly one-third.
Marlo Thomas ‘so sorry’ for body-shaming Sherri Shepherd: ‘Learned my lesson’

Marlo Thomas issued a mea culpa after upsetting many people by body-shaming Sherri Shepherd on the TV host’s own talk show. “I am so sorry about that,” the award-winning actress, 84, said on “Good Day New York” Thursday. “I mean, I love her, and I thought I was giving a compliment. I said, ‘Wow, you’ve really lost weight!’ but I realized you’re not supposed to do that.” Thomas also noted that she has “learned [her] lesson” and will “never do it again.” “I’m never going to tell you how good you look. Never,” the “That Girl” alum jokingly told Fox 5 anchor Rosanna Scotto...
Celine Dion Cozies Up To Sam Heughan On Set Of New Movie In 1st Photo Of Her In Months: See Pic

Celine Dion‘s Instagram account has shared a brand-new photo of the 52-year-old musical icon! In the image shared on Nov. 2 (seen here), the five-time Grammy winner cuddled up to Outlander star Sam Heughan in outtakes from the set of their new movie, Love Again, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Sam, 42, lounged on a beige carpet with Celine in jeans and a busy dragon-print button-down, while the singer and actress looked cozy in light purple sweats and a burgundy turtleneck sweater. The pair appeared to be in deep conversation and had concerned looks on their faces.
Kim Kardashian Shares Her Kids’ 'Iconic' Halloween Costumes

It’s known that the Kardashians take the holidays very seriously — they go all out. And it appears Kim Kardashian kids are taking Halloween to an iconic level. Kardashian shared a series of photos of North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, dressed up as Black music icons Aaliyah, Sade, Snoop Dogg and Eazy-E. The kids posed in some of the singers and rappers’ well-known looks, including the late Aaliyah’s Tommy Hilfiger ensemble and the late Eazy-E’s Compton cap.
Aaron Carter Leaves Behind Young Son

Aaron Carter, 34, has died. The former child star and younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter was “found unresponsive in his Palmdale, California home” on November 5. Shortly after emergency personnel arrived, he was declared deceased at the scene. He is survived by his 11-month-old son Prince, whom he shared with ex Melanie Martin.
'Alaskan Bush People' Star May Have Revealed Name for Second Baby

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown's wife Raiven recently hinted at the name of their unborn child as the couple gave updates about the upcoming birth. According to TV Shows Ace, Raiven Brown uploaded a photo of her holding her 2-year-old son River while standing next to Bear to her private Instagram account. In the post's comments, one fan asked if Raiven and Bear had thought of a name for baby number two. Raiven wrote, "River has a long name, haha Middle names are Anthony Billy and Isaiah. And yes we've picked this baby's name. He will have two middle names." Though she kept the boy's name under wraps, he will apparently have multiple middle names like his older brother.
‘Hocus Pocus’ Actor Omri Katz Admits He Was Smoking Weed While Filming

Hocus Pocus season continues as we near Halloween and enjoy the newest sequel to the film, released earlier this month on Disney+. The original cast was recently interviewed by Entertainment Weekly for Spooky Season and one surprising fact surfaced from the 1993 film was that the then 16-year-old Omri Katz, who played Max Dennison, was getting high before filming scenes on set.
