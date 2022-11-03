Proud parents. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have always done their best to put their son, Jack, first — even when they announced their separation in August 2017. “We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

