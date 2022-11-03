Winter Park forecast calls for 4-8 inches of snow Thursday into Friday as more regional ski areas prepare to open

Read full article on original website
Voodoo Doughnuts plans a fourth Colorado location in BoulderBrittany AnasBoulder, CO
Popular Denver restaurant opens second location in BoulderBrittany AnasBoulder, CO
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Police are Still Looking for Information on the 1958 Murder of Bobby BizupTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Allenspark, CO
Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football GameShameel ShamsBoulder, CO
Who needs skiing when there’s still fly fishing?
True anglers know that even when temperatures are cool enough to stiffen your fingers, and snow creates beautiful patterns along rivers’ edges, it’s still prime time to land a fish with a fly rod. “Fly fishing Grand County during the winter months takes on a whole new dimension,”...
Fraser Center of the Creative Arts moves closer to completion
Fraser Valley Arts, a nonprofit created in 2021 to fund, build and operate an arts center in Fraser, announced Tuesday that it has reached a $100,000 milestone in fundraising and commitments. Funds have come from two major sources: Plein Air @ Altitude and the Founder’s Circle. Plein Air @...
Letter to the editor: Jolene Linke will foster effective and efficient teamwork as county clerk
Jolene Stetson Linke lived in Routt and Grand counties for most of her life and has invested in those communities. She has extensive experience that uniquely equips her for position of Clerk and Recorder in Grand County:. • Colorado University Law Degree, practicing 12 years, and knowledge with statutes, cites,...
Library update: November is International Games Month with participation from libraries all over the world
November is International Games Month! Libraries all over the world will be offering gaming opportunities to help communities reconnect around the educational, recreational and social values of games. Grand County Library District is hopping a-board! Who doesn’t enjoy the camaraderie of Pictionary or the intrigue of a good game of...
Community members debate Proposition 6A at candidate forum
As election day draws closer, affordable housing is a main priority in many local voters’ minds. Most Grand County residents agree more affordable housing needs to be developed, but they are divided on how to fund that development. Proposition 6A seeks to raise property taxes for homeowners in the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership area to generate this funding. The ballot initiative has generated lots of debate in the community, including during Granby’s Nonpartisan Candidate Forum on Oct. 17.
Letter to the editor: Rely on facts when voting
A local man with a fishing pole approached Monarch Lake recently and, noting the sub-freezing air, said he was probably a week late expecting to drop a line into warm water. It’s frozen, I said. He continued on his way to the water’s edge, where a crystal clear layer of ice greeted him. Bummer. Not that he hadn’t believed a stranger, just that he trusted his eyes to confirm the cold hard truth of the matter. Good for him. He wanted the facts pure and simple. With our election underway, voters may wonder who they can trust. Should they believe a candidate for Grand County Clerk who refuses to tell them whom she thinks won the last presidential election? This same candidate who claims Grand County needs to replace its voting machines despite the fact they functioned perfectly? Or should voters, having observed the GOP’s sad circus in Arizona and elsewhere, rely on facts as determined by numerous investigations and courts of law across the U.S.? The answer is as clear as the thin layer of ice on Monarch Lake.
Letter to the editor: Vote 6A for a multi-faceted solution to housing problem
It was an honor to host the Oct. 17 Candidates’ Forum at Middle Park High School. Thank you to Destination Granby for sponsoring and to the candidates for the thoughtful response to the questions on voters’ minds. In particular, I appreciated the entertaining and insightful discussion regarding Ballot Measure 6A.
