One former Los Angeles Lakers player had an incredibly brutal assessment of how the current team is playing around LeBron James so far this season. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played for the Lakers’ 2020 championship team, said he thinks James is trying to do too much to compensate for the lack of shooting around him. The veteran guard offered a damning quote about the team’s style of play and how it seems to be draining James of his enthusiasm.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO