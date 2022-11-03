Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Ben Simmons Reveals Shocking Doc Rivers Story
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons told a story about Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Speaks Out On Nike Suspending Kyrie Irving Shoe Deal
The Game isn’t happy with what Nike did to Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving got himself into some hot water. Ever since he shared a link to a documentary rife with antisemitism, the Nets star has been under fire from fans and colleagues alike. The Brooklyn Nets have benched him, and Nike even severed ties with Kyrie after his controversial tweet.
Anthony Edwards under fire for zero-effort play against Rockets
Anthony Edwards looked less like a shooting guard and more like a stationary guard during Sunday’s game against the Houston Rockets. The Minnesota Timberwolves star came under fire for a moment during the second quarter where he did … well, literally nothing for an entire offensive possession. All four of his teammates touched the ball in a halfcourt set, but Edwards stood motionless on the right wing with his hands on his hips the whole time. Take a look.
thecomeback.com
NBA insider reveals shocking Kevin Durant trade talks
NBA megastar Kevin Durant caused quite a stir over the offseason when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and set a few ultimatums before eventually agreeing to return to the team this season. But despite Durant’s commitment to the team, it looks like he could still be on his way out of Brooklyn, after all.
Steve Nash could get opportunity with another NBA team?
After getting fired by the Brooklyn Nets, Steve Nash may be finding himself some ten hours south. Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford told reporters over the weekend that he has invited Nash to hang out around the Hornets. Clifford added that he hopes Nash can “spend a few days with us and kind of watch and give me his thoughts on things,” per Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer.
Shocking News About Ben Simmons Before Nets-Mavs Game
Ben Simmons will come off the bench in Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.
ESPN
LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit
LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
Ed Reed deletes tweet backing Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving has faced a tremendous amount of criticism in the wake of his decision to show support for an antisemitic movie, but at least one NFL legend appears to be on his side. Former Baltimore Ravens star Ed Reed took to Twitter over the weekend to support Irving. In...
Lakers gave tribute video to 1 unlikely player
NBA teams are really handing out tribute videos to anybody these days. The Los Angeles Lakers played the Utah Jazz at home on Friday. The game marked Jazz swingman Talen Horton-Tucker’s first time back in L.A. since the Lakers dealt him over the summer as part of the Patrick Beverley trade.
UFC fight between Darrick Minner, Shayilan Nuerdanbieke investigated over unusual betting
The UFC fight between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in Las Vegas on Saturday night is being investigated over unusual betting patterns. Nuerdanbieke beat Minner via first-round TKO. The fight ended after just 1:07. UFC fights ending quickly is not unusual, but the betting for the fight sure was. The...
Stanford lands commitment from son of NBA All-Star
The Stanford Cardinal landed a significant commitment from the son of an NBA icon on Monday. Andrej Stojakovic, the son of three-time All-Star Peja Stojakovic, announced he was choosing Stanford ahead of Oregon, UCLA, and Texas. The small forward out of Carmichael Jesuit in California is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247 Sports, and was pursued by other top programs as well.
NBA Fans React To Actress Millie Bobby Brown Attending Her First NBA Game: "Trae Young Saw Her And Went Crazy"
Actress Millie Bobby Brown attended her first NBA game and fans went crazy over it.
Ex-Laker has brutal take on team’s struggles
One former Los Angeles Lakers player had an incredibly brutal assessment of how the current team is playing around LeBron James so far this season. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played for the Lakers’ 2020 championship team, said he thinks James is trying to do too much to compensate for the lack of shooting around him. The veteran guard offered a damning quote about the team’s style of play and how it seems to be draining James of his enthusiasm.
The NFL's worst owner will get the last laugh
One of the foundational moments in the modern history of sports social justice — in professional leagues stepping up and doing "the right thing" — came in 2014, when the new NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, held a news conference and declared Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling “banned for life” from the league for wildly racist comments. You can make an argument that Silver’s powerful statement fortified the NBA’s place as the “progressive” sports league and set in motion the age of athlete activism and empowerment that exploded in its wake. It felt like the good guys had won.
