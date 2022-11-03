SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For those with pumpkins still sitting on your front steps, Western Mass News has a way for you to recycle them while helping out local farmers. With Halloween over, local farms are looking for leftover pumpkins to help feed to their animals. In Southwick, Lindsay Hale, the owner of Firefly Fields, told us how her animals love munching on them.

SOUTHWICK, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO