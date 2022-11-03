Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Bobcat spotted on porch in Monson
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat on their porch on Friday in Monson.
Bobcat spotted in Springfield backyard
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat in their backyard in on Saturday in Sixteen Acres.
westernmassnews.com
Local farmers seek pumpkins for animals
SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For those with pumpkins still sitting on your front steps, Western Mass News has a way for you to recycle them while helping out local farmers. With Halloween over, local farms are looking for leftover pumpkins to help feed to their animals. In Southwick, Lindsay Hale, the owner of Firefly Fields, told us how her animals love munching on them.
westernmassnews.com
Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes for good cause
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes Saturday for a good cause. The 13th annual Fancy Steps Dancing Around the World Event was held Saturday at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. One of the celebrity dancers was Gary Rome, raising money for the Holyoke Children’s Museum.
Breakfast with Santa at MassMutual Center in Springfield
Tickets are on sale for the return of Breakfast with Santa at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.
Fancy Steps: Dancing with the Holyoke stars for children’s museum
HOLYOKE – The 13th annual Fancy Steps dance fundraiser was held at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House on Saturday with more than 400 supporters in attendance. Organizers held a silent auction and sold raffle tickets for prizes that included a trip to Ireland and $5,000 cash for the winner. A second high-value raffle item was a wagon full of adult beverages.
River otters seen in Watershops Pond in Springfield
A pair of river otters were seen in the Watershops Pond last week in Springfield.
Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
Sisters turn Center Perk into a breakfast destination
MANCHESTER — Ornamented with a collection of Victorian-era décor, Center Perk on Main Street has been a stalwart fixture of downtown Manchester for nine years as a favorite breakfast restaurant. ADDRESS: 639 Main St., Manchester. HOURS: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to...
Ribbon cutting ceremony at Ortiz Family Cafe in Holyoke
The Greater Holyoke Chamber will have a ribbon cutting for Ortiz Family Café on Saturday.
8 Things To Do This Weekend: New England Christmas Festival, Vicki Soto 5K & Preston Corn Maze
(WTNH) — Looking for fun weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you! It’s the last weekend to see Fun Home at Theaterworks. The Tony Award-winning, groundbreaking musical is based on a graphic novel. On Saturday, go see Elm City’s Finest at the Shubert Theatre, showcasing amazing performing artists from right around New Haven. All […]
westernmassnews.com
Locals try their luck in historic Powerball drawing
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With Saturday’s Powerball shattering records, Western Mass News spoke with some locals who are hoping luck will be on their side at tonight’s drawing. “It’s been insane. Ever since I opened the door this morning, people have been coming in and coming in wanting quick...
Tips on ways to stay warm that help save money
22News has a few alternative ways to stay warm that may save you some money.
Bobcat spotted in Westfield using crosswalk
A bobcat was seen in Westfield Monday by a resident who was surprised to see the animal using a crosswalk.
Greenfield Police warn of scam targeting social media
The Greenfield Police Department is warning residents of a potential scam targeting the department.
French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus from ‘puppy mills’ up for adoption in New England
More than 60 dogs and puppies, including French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus, have been relocated to adoption centers in New England after being surrendered from Midwestern commercial breeding facilities — commonly called “puppy mills.”. Groups such as the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem and the Dakin Humane...
UPDATE: Agawam police identified 8-year-old girl
The Agawam Police department is seeking help identifying a found 8-year-old girl.
Mercy Medical Center in Springfield adds additional beds to emergency department
Mercy Medical Center officials are announcing the addition of six new behavioral health beds in the hospital's Emergency Department on Friday.
WWLP 22News
Allied Health Careers Exploration Night at STCC
(MASS APPEAL) – The School of Health & Patient Simulation at Springfield Technical Community College is hosting an event for anyone interested in a healthcare career to learn more about what programs STCC offers. Joining us is Kelli Goodkowsky, Assistant Dean for the School of Health & Patient Simulation, to share more.
Comments / 2