westernmassnews.com

Local farmers seek pumpkins for animals

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For those with pumpkins still sitting on your front steps, Western Mass News has a way for you to recycle them while helping out local farmers. With Halloween over, local farms are looking for leftover pumpkins to help feed to their animals. In Southwick, Lindsay Hale, the owner of Firefly Fields, told us how her animals love munching on them.
westernmassnews.com

Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes for good cause

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes Saturday for a good cause. The 13th annual Fancy Steps Dancing Around the World Event was held Saturday at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. One of the celebrity dancers was Gary Rome, raising money for the Holyoke Children’s Museum.
MassLive.com

Fancy Steps: Dancing with the Holyoke stars for children’s museum

HOLYOKE – The 13th annual Fancy Steps dance fundraiser was held at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House on Saturday with more than 400 supporters in attendance. Organizers held a silent auction and sold raffle tickets for prizes that included a trip to Ireland and $5,000 cash for the winner. A second high-value raffle item was a wagon full of adult beverages.
WTNH

Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
Journal Inquirer

Sisters turn Center Perk into a breakfast destination

MANCHESTER — Ornamented with a collection of Victorian-era décor, Center Perk on Main Street has been a stalwart fixture of downtown Manchester for nine years as a favorite breakfast restaurant. ADDRESS: 639 Main St., Manchester. HOURS: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to...
westernmassnews.com

Locals try their luck in historic Powerball drawing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With Saturday’s Powerball shattering records, Western Mass News spoke with some locals who are hoping luck will be on their side at tonight’s drawing. “It’s been insane. Ever since I opened the door this morning, people have been coming in and coming in wanting quick...
WWLP 22News

Allied Health Careers Exploration Night at STCC

(MASS APPEAL) – The School of Health & Patient Simulation at Springfield Technical Community College is hosting an event for anyone interested in a healthcare career to learn more about what programs STCC offers. Joining us is Kelli Goodkowsky, Assistant Dean for the School of Health & Patient Simulation, to share more.
