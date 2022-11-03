ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria home hunt highlights for Nov 4, 2022

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place this weekend:. Noteworthy: On a half-acre wooded lot, quartz countertops, hardwood floors, $15,000 off closing costs. Open: Saturday, 12-2 p.m. (Erica Gray – Samson Properties) 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome. Noteworthy: Renovated, private garden patio, gas fireplace.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA

VERIFY: Are fewer people buying houses?

WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates have shot up this year, and just yesterday, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again. That could potentially push mortgage rates even higher, so we’re verifying how increased rates have already impacted our local housing market. THE QUESTION:. Are fewer people buying houses in...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

‘Plaid Friday’ is the biggest day of the year for local Alexandria retailers

Danielle Romanetti takes most of the credit for Plaid Friday. It all started back in November 2009, just a few months after she opened her knitting shop fibre space (now at 1319 Prince Street). As the holiday season approached, Romanetti realized that no local businesses in Alexandria recognized Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving and the first day of the holiday shopping season.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Walmart to Sell Thanksgiving Food Items at Last Year’s Prices

You can add Walmart to the list of retailers that are running promotions this holiday season by offering price discounts on Thanksgiving food staples. Now through December 26, Walmart is offering “this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price.” According to a press release, “after all these years, we know what our customers put into their baskets for Thanksgiving. All the basics are there, like turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing, but the convenience items are there too, like ready-to-heat mac and cheese or freshly made pumpkin pie, and we ensured that the price for the same basket of items does not cost more than it did last year. We’re proud to offer customers this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price so families don’t need to worry about how they’ll set their holiday table. We are currently rolling out the pricing, and customers can take advantage of the savings for all their holiday meals through December 26, 2022. You can shop the baskets here.” Walmart’s lone MoCo location is at 20910 Frederick Rd in Germantown.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Inside Nova

For sale: Your very own mountaintop outside Warrenton

Mountaintop for sale! A 9-bedroom manor house atop Prickly Pear Mountain 10 minutes from Warrenton offers up more than amazing views and unique design. The property’s 1,050-foot elevation, with a line-of-sight to D.C., is also worth millions in communications potential for satellite networks, according to its listing on Realtor.com. Take a look around.
WARRENTON, VA
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

MS-13 Members Sentenced For Killings Of Falls Church, Alexandria Teens — “Five MS-13 members were sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the killings and kidnappings of two Northern Virginia teens.” [Patch]. It’s Friday — Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 69 and low...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theburn.com

Spitz Mediterranean Street Food on track for Leesburg

Back in July, The Burn broke the news that Spitz Mediterranean Street Food was opening its first East Coast location at the Village at Leesburg. Now, we know exactly where. Spitz is taking a roughly 1,800 s.f. spot across the street from Noodles & Co. It’s next door to White & Ivory Fine Jewelry and BurgerFi.
LEESBURG, VA
vivatysons.com

Fall 2022 Taste of Tysons Restaurant Guide

Set on historic Church Street in the heart of Vienna, Bazin’s on Church continues to exceed the expectations of the town’s discriminating diners. Chef Patrick Bazin’s modern American cuisine is simply extraordinary. Stop in for a drink at the bar or a delicious meal in their comfortable and casual dining area. Reservations are strongly recommended.
TYSONS, VA
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County hopes to simplify charging electric vehicles at home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County wants to make it easier for residents to charge their electric vehicles as officials continue to make a push for protecting the environment. Currently, about 18,000 residents in Montgomery County drive an electric vehicle, but few have personal curbside chargers avaiable at their homes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DCist

It Doesn’t Just Go To Dulles: 7 Day Trips You Can Take Along Metro’s Expanded Silver Line

As the Metro lady says: “Doors opening…” to new day trips and adventures in Northern Virginia. With the completion of the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line, Washingtonians now have expanded rail service to exciting new destinations. Yes, there’s Dulles International Airport — but there are also plenty of places to go along the line that make for an easy and accessible “daycation” experience.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria

It’s been a busy week in Alexandria, starting off with Halloween on Monday and continuing through to major changes for Potomac Yard and the former Landmark Mall site. The city had not one, but two big Halloween celebrations: a parade in Del Ray on Sunday and trick-or-treating along Lee Street in Old Town on Monday.
