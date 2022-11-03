Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Four people stabbed in Montebello
MONTEBELLO, Calif. – Multiple people were injured Sunday in a reported stabbing attack in Montebello. Details were unclear, but CBS2 reported from the scene that the attack occurred at a home in the 200 block of Fifth Street near Whittier Boulevard, and four people were hospitalized in unknown condition.
3 in custody after officers witness a shooting in downtown LA
Three people were in custody after a shooting in downtown Los Angeles. The incident happened on Maple Avenue and 7th Street after officers witnessed a shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the LAPD. Officers then chased after the suspect vehicle, described as a black Mercedes-Benz. Eventually, the three people inside the car got out and surrendered. All were taken into custody. Police said one person was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital. There was no word yet on that person's condition.
Coroner IDs Biker Killed in Fiery Crash on Angeles Forest Highway
Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga.
2urbangirls.com
Los Angeles man reported missing, possibly headed to Texas
LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s officials Sunday circulated a photo of a 47-year-old man and his vehicle that went missing in Los Angeles County and might be headed to Amarillo, Texas. Sean Phillip Kelly, who is diabetic and possibly suffers from an undiagnosed mental disorder, last contacted his mother...
2urbangirls.com
DTLA shooting leaves one wounded, suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES – Officers arrested a man after they allegedly saw him fire shots at another man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday. At about 10 p.m. Saturday, officers spotted a shooting in progress in the area of Maple Avenue and Seventh Street. Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to a hospital, where his condition was not immediately known, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
2urbangirls.com
Woman killed by truck in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – A 76-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck in Irvine, authorities said Saturday. The fatal injury occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Friday on East Yale Loop, just before the intersection at Witherspoon, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department. A white...
2urbangirls.com
Traffic collision leaves one dead near Compton
WILLOWBROOK, Calif. – One person was killed in a traffic collision in an unincorporated area of Willowbrook, authorities said Saturday. The crash was reported at 11:51 p.m. Friday and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to East El Segundo Boulevard and South Willowbrook Avenue where they found the victim.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in LA area crash
LOS ANGELES – A 30-year-old man who was killed in a single- vehicle crash near Silver Lake was identified Friday. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Vermont Avenue off-ramp of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway, where the vehicle hit a wall, according to the CHP.
2urbangirls.com
Two of three suspects in Covina shooting turns themselves in to authorities
COVINA, Calif. – Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with a house party shooting in Covina that killed two men turned themselves in to authorities Saturday. Homicide Investigators coordinated with the attorneys for 19-year-old Brian Thomas Ramos and 18-year-old Adrian Joseph Robles, and they turned themselves in, according to sheriff’s officials.
2urbangirls.com
Man struck, killed by truck near Orange County freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday morning when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. when a witness told the California Highway Patrol that...
Motorist booked following crash that killed Moonshadows owner
A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead — including an owner of the Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu — was booked on suspicion of murder, authorities said Thursday. Kevin Gonzales was hospitalized following the crash that occurred about 9...
Gravel from Overturned Truck Causes Vehicle to Lose Control on 210 Freeway
La Verne, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi with an overturned gravel truck involved a vehicle on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, around 4:53 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned semi and one vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard in the city of La Verne.
Suspect flees police through Los Angeles on dirt bike
A suspect on a dirt bike led police on a wild chase Friday night through the Los Angeles area from film studios in Burbank to the heart of Hollywood.
foxla.com
West LA teen returns home after days missing
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles teen is back home after being missing since Halloween night, his family announced Saturday. Andrew Jason Wright, 18, went missing from West Los Angeles on Oct. 31. According to his mother, Anna Wright, Andrew Wright was seen in surveillance footage from the family home, walking out of the family home's garage right after 6 p.m., heading east on Iowa Avenue.
1 dead, 1 hurt in 3-vehicle crash involving overturned big rig in Rosemead: CNS
A crash on the 10 Freeway in Rosemead involving at least three vehicles killed one person, injured another and left a semi truck on its side Saturday morning. The crash at 5:10 a.m. forced the closure of the eastbound freeway near Rosemead Boulevard, City News Service reported. The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for […]
Elderly woman struck and killed by truck in Irvine
A 76-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck in Irvine, authorities said Saturday.The fatal injury occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Friday on East Yale Loop, just before the intersection at Witherspoon, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department.A white Chevrolet Silverado was going southbound on East Yale Loop, toward Witherspoon, when it struck the woman, who was crossing over East Yale Loop before the intersection, Davies said.Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene."The driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation," she said. "`Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision."The department's Major Accident Investigation Team urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 949-724-7047.
Suspects sought in shooting that killed 2 men in Covina area
Authorities identified the second of two men fatally shot at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina, and investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting that left two other men wounded.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Lawndale
LAWNDALE, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Lawndale Friday evening. Deputies responded at 6:51 p.m. to the14800 block of Avis Avenue, between Rosecrans and Marine avenues, near Prairie Avenue and the border with Hawthorne, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
AG won't seek charges in LAPD shooting of man with fake gun on Hollywood Boulevard
California's attorney general said that he will not seek criminal charges against Los Angeles police officers who fatally shot a man on Hollywood Boulevard last year.
2urbangirls.com
Hesperia man arrested for acting as an unlicensed firearms dealer
LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County man – at whose home dozens of illegal firearms lacking serial numbers, commonly known as “ghost guns,” allegedly were found – was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint alleging he acted as an unlicensed firearms dealer. Puleaga...
