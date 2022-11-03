ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2urbangirls.com

Four people stabbed in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, Calif. – Multiple people were injured Sunday in a reported stabbing attack in Montebello. Details were unclear, but CBS2 reported from the scene that the attack occurred at a home in the 200 block of Fifth Street near Whittier Boulevard, and four people were hospitalized in unknown condition.
MONTEBELLO, CA
CBS LA

3 in custody after officers witness a shooting in downtown LA

Three people were in custody after a shooting in downtown Los Angeles. The incident happened on Maple Avenue and 7th Street after officers witnessed a shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the LAPD. Officers then chased after the suspect vehicle, described as a black Mercedes-Benz. Eventually, the three people inside the car got out and surrendered. All were taken into custody. Police said one person was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital. There was no word yet on that person's condition. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Los Angeles man reported missing, possibly headed to Texas

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s officials Sunday circulated a photo of a 47-year-old man and his vehicle that went missing in Los Angeles County and might be headed to Amarillo, Texas. Sean Phillip Kelly, who is diabetic and possibly suffers from an undiagnosed mental disorder, last contacted his mother...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

DTLA shooting leaves one wounded, suspect in custody

LOS ANGELES – Officers arrested a man after they allegedly saw him fire shots at another man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday. At about 10 p.m. Saturday, officers spotted a shooting in progress in the area of Maple Avenue and Seventh Street. Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to a hospital, where his condition was not immediately known, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman killed by truck in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – A 76-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck in Irvine, authorities said Saturday. The fatal injury occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Friday on East Yale Loop, just before the intersection at Witherspoon, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department. A white...
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Traffic collision leaves one dead near Compton

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. – One person was killed in a traffic collision in an unincorporated area of Willowbrook, authorities said Saturday. The crash was reported at 11:51 p.m. Friday and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to East El Segundo Boulevard and South Willowbrook Avenue where they found the victim.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in LA area crash

LOS ANGELES – A 30-year-old man who was killed in a single- vehicle crash near Silver Lake was identified Friday. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Vermont Avenue off-ramp of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway, where the vehicle hit a wall, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two of three suspects in Covina shooting turns themselves in to authorities

COVINA, Calif. – Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with a house party shooting in Covina that killed two men turned themselves in to authorities Saturday. Homicide Investigators coordinated with the attorneys for 19-year-old Brian Thomas Ramos and 18-year-old Adrian Joseph Robles, and they turned themselves in, according to sheriff’s officials.
COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man struck, killed by truck near Orange County freeway

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday morning when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. when a witness told the California Highway Patrol that...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Motorist booked following crash that killed Moonshadows owner

A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead — including an owner of the Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu — was booked on suspicion of murder, authorities said Thursday. Kevin Gonzales was hospitalized following the crash that occurred about 9...
MALIBU, CA
Key News Network

Gravel from Overturned Truck Causes Vehicle to Lose Control on 210 Freeway

La Verne, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi with an overturned gravel truck involved a vehicle on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, around 4:53 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned semi and one vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard in the city of La Verne.
LA VERNE, CA
foxla.com

West LA teen returns home after days missing

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles teen is back home after being missing since Halloween night, his family announced Saturday. Andrew Jason Wright, 18, went missing from West Los Angeles on Oct. 31. According to his mother, Anna Wright, Andrew Wright was seen in surveillance footage from the family home, walking out of the family home's garage right after 6 p.m., heading east on Iowa Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Elderly woman struck and killed by truck in Irvine

IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in Lawndale

LAWNDALE, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Lawndale Friday evening. Deputies responded at 6:51 p.m. to the14800 block of Avis Avenue, between Rosecrans and Marine avenues, near Prairie Avenue and the border with Hawthorne, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LAWNDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Hesperia man arrested for acting as an unlicensed firearms dealer

LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County man – at whose home dozens of illegal firearms lacking serial numbers, commonly known as “ghost guns,” allegedly were found – was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint alleging he acted as an unlicensed firearms dealer. Puleaga...
HESPERIA, CA

