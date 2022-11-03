ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Franciscan Health to close Indiana hospital

Franciscan Health plans to end inpatient and emergency care at its 226-bed hospital in Hammond, Ind., by the end of 2022. In 2021, the system announced plans to scale down the hospital to a 10-bed inpatient unit and emergency department. Under the new plan announced Nov. 3, inpatient and emergency care will end completely.
HAMMOND, IN

