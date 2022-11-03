ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

'Elated': Trader Joe's in Providence is now open. Here's what you need to know.

By Paul Edward Parker, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WC7xK_0ixfRIug00

PROVIDENCE – After anticipation that stretched back before the COVID-19 pandemic, Trader Joe's finally opened its Providence store, at 425 South Main St., Thursday morning.

The grocery store with a cult-like following was instantly swamped, as some 300 people were waiting for the doors to open.

You might think they were describing a religious experience to hear them talk about being among the first shoppers in the store.

'Oh, my God!' Excited shoppers line up for grand opening

"Elated" came to mind for Elizabeth Achilles, a neighborhood resident, who posed for a selfie before stowing her shopping cart just outside the store.

"I'm so excited," said Sally Zhang, a Brown University student who lives near the store and will no longer have to walk 20 to 30 minutes for produce and frozen foods.

"Oh, my God!" uttered Thais Serrano. "Since I heard they were opening, I've been looking for news, Googling. I'm so thankful it's here!"

Serrano had been driving from the East Side to the Trader Joe's in Warwick, but now will have the convenience of passing the Providence store on her daily trips to drop her two children off at school and daycare.

Many of the first shoppers walked to the store and exulted in having groceries in their neighborhood.

Prividence markets:Deciding whether to shop at Rory's or Trader Joe's? Here's what you need to know.

"There weren't really any other grocery stores on College Hill," said Pilar McDonald, who was one of the first through the doors, along with fellow Brown student Ben Rosenn.

"Being able to just carry my groceries from here is good," added Rosenn.

Achilles said she drove on Thursday – and had no problem finding a spot in the parking lot – "But I will be jogging here with my double stroller."

The Providence location is the second of the 535-store chain to locate in Rhode Island. It is also the second grocery store to open in the downtown area, joining Rory's Market + Kitchen, at 113 Washington St.

Despite the crush of shoppers when the doors opened, the first morning went off without a hitch, according to Linda Iannitti, the store's general manager, a position the chain likes to title "captain."

Said Iannitti: "Smooth as butter."

Hope & Main:Business incubator responsible for 450 news businesses expanding to Providence

Providence Trader Joe's by the numbers

Just over 100 - The number of store employees (with 87 of them living in the neighborhood)

120 - Shopping carts

100 - Off-street parking spaces

16 - Registers

80 - Percentage of merchandise that is Trader Joe's private label

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. - Daily hours, seven days a week

9,000 - Store size in square feet

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England

The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opened Saturday

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first minority-owned bakery in North Providence officially opened Saturday morning. Syroya’s Bakery offers customers beautifully-designed and highly unique cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops, and pies. Syroya Eugene, pastry chef and owner of Syroya’s bakery, first started her business in 2017. “I’m...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

New East Providence concert venue could be ready by 2024

State and local officials broke ground Friday on a yet-to-be-named, outdoor amphitheater on the waterfront near Bold Point Park. New East Providence concert venue could be ready …. State and local officials broke ground Friday on a yet-to-be-named, outdoor amphitheater on the waterfront near Bold Point Park. Police: Officer seriously...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

RI Comic Con weekend – the biggest show in the smallest state

Rhode Island Comic Con is billed as Rhode Island’s ONLY TRUE and official COMIC CON family fun event. And that is certainly true. Rhode Island Comic Con prides itself on bringing the fans of New England The Biggest Show in the Smallest State and some of the biggest celebrities and artists in the industry. A place to make all your childhood memories come alive and to make new and exciting memories and friends to last a lifetime. A great place to find that hard to find comic book, toy and collectible you have been searching for the world over. A whole lotta joy in a world with a whole lotta stress – and just before elections.
PROVIDENCE, RI
worcestermag.com

Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries

Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
TIVERTON, RI
rinewstoday.com

Minority-owned Syroya’s Bakery opens in North Providence

Creative confectionery, decadent desserts and signature cupcakes with faces of historic figures adorning the top have arrived at Pastry Chef Syroya Eugene’s retail store. The first minority-owned bakery, and one if not the first minority-owned retail businesses in North Providence, Syroya’s Bakery, is open in the shopping plaza at 1860 Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Travel Maven

This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Massachusetts is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Henrietta's Table. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
newportthisweek.com

The Key to First Beach’s Future: More Sand

The entire shoreline at Easton’s Beach will be underwater at high tide in less than 50 years, according to a recent study. However, the impact of the projected sea-level rise can be mitigated with strategies like annual sand replenishment, which would add more beach to the beach. “With this...
NEWPORT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

With winter approaching and energy costs rising, here is what you can do to help ease the pain

Fall River, MA – As the winter season approaches, Liberty wants to inform customers about expected increases in energy costs around the globe, including natural gas. Liberty is announcing a host of resources, energy efficiency programs, and financial assistance programs that can help customers manage increased costs and overall energy usage in the winter.
FALL RIVER, MA
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 4, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the Hope High grad whose decades of Malcolm X research led to a $36 million settlement, the hospitality boss getting her due, and the mega-corps who will do anything for a buck.
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: The history of ‘The Pound’ in NK is worth remembering

The recent passing of retired firefighter N. Peter Magnant has got me to thinking about his father Napoleon Magnant and the time-honored volunteer position he held until his death in 1956. You see, Napoleon Magnant was North Kingstown’s last real pound keeper. These days when we think of “The Pound” it brings to mind a vision of the place where you’ll have to part with some of your hard-earned cash to spring your errant family pet. Or perhaps it’s a place that you went to pick out a puppy or a kitten. Journey back just a couple of generations and “The Pound” means something decidedly different. So let’s take a Swamptown gander at the remains of the “Ten Rod” or as it was also known “Collations Corner’s Town Pound.”
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May

Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Dartmouth Shopping Center Sold in Multi-Million Dollar Deal

DARTMOUTH — A Boston-based retail broker has announced the sale of Dartmouth's Faunce Corner Shopping Center for a whopping $27.3 million in October. Atlantic Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Boston-based retail brokerage firm Atlantic Retail, said the shopping center at Faunce Corner Mall Road includes Kohls, Bob's Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone.
DARTMOUTH, MA
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy