NEW JERSEY – Local authorities said that they will continue to maintain security around synagogues even though the FBI said that the threat to them has been found. “The FBI has indicated that the source of the threat to synagogues in New Jersey has been identified and mitigated,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said. “In an abundance of caution, we will maintain an increased law enforcement presence around temples and synagogues. We will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners at the federal, state and local level to protect our houses of worship in Ocean County. We will take all necessary security precautions to ensure the safety of our residents in Ocean County. Even though the threat has been mitigated, please stay vigilant and remember, if you see something, say something! Please report suspicious activity to your local police department, call 911 or call the Counterterrorism Watch Desk at 1-866-4-SAFE-NJ (1-866-472-3365) or email tips@njohsp.gov.”

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO