NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
New Jersey Man murdered his wife, dumps body on the side of road.BLOCK WORK MEDIAOcean County, NJ
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Scholarship for broadcast students: $1,000 from Townsquare Media Trenton and the Jersey Shore
On November 19, 2002, Erik Van Ness lost his long battle with cystic fibrosis. With Erik’s passing, the radio industry lost one of the most creative individuals to ever occupy a production studio. In Erik’s memory, Townsquare Media Trenton – NJ 101.5 (WKXW-FM) and 94.5 PST (WPST-FM) and Townsquare...
American Rescue Plan sends $386k to Toms River Little League for turf field, lights
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River East Little League will soon be getting a turf upgrade on its fields in the form of a $386k check courtesy of the American Rescue Plan. Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill distributed the Biden Administration’s federal funding, granting the league $386,250 in federal funds. That money will also be used to install lights at the field. “The league’s leadership is using the funds to improve the safety of their field on Windsor Ave with new turf for the infield (artificial) and outfield (sod) and new lights for night games,” Toms River Township said The post American Rescue Plan sends $386k to Toms River Little League for turf field, lights appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Tap Into New Brunswick: New Senior Complex Named After Pastor
According to Tap Into New Brunswick, a 66-unit senior housing complex to be built on Neilson Street will be named in honor of the late Rev. Henry A. Hildebrand. Hildebrand, who passed in 2004, served as Pastor of Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church for 37 years. He was the congregation’s longest-serving pastor.
Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ
Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
New Jersey Globe
Judge refuses to allow Monmouth voter to be disenfranchised
Superior Court Judge Kathleen S. Sheedy today prevented the disenfranchisement of a Monmouth County woman who changed her voter registration when she moved to Ocean County earlier this year but found herself caught up in a bureaucratic snafu. Maria F. found herself off the voter rolls after her moving date...
Synagogue Threat Found, Security To Remain
NEW JERSEY – Local authorities said that they will continue to maintain security around synagogues even though the FBI said that the threat to them has been found. “The FBI has indicated that the source of the threat to synagogues in New Jersey has been identified and mitigated,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said. “In an abundance of caution, we will maintain an increased law enforcement presence around temples and synagogues. We will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners at the federal, state and local level to protect our houses of worship in Ocean County. We will take all necessary security precautions to ensure the safety of our residents in Ocean County. Even though the threat has been mitigated, please stay vigilant and remember, if you see something, say something! Please report suspicious activity to your local police department, call 911 or call the Counterterrorism Watch Desk at 1-866-4-SAFE-NJ (1-866-472-3365) or email tips@njohsp.gov.”
ucnj.org
UNION COUNTY BEGINS CODE BLUE EMERGECY SHELTER INITIATIVE 2022-2023 SEASON
The Union County Board of County Commissioners and Union County’s Department of Human Services will again institute a Countywide Code Blue (CB) Initiative in an effort to prevent death and injury among homeless people during periods of extreme weather conditions with temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit with precipitation. “Last...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Security Remains Tight In Lakewood Following An Unspecified Threat To Shuls
Residents in Lakewood, and throughout Ocean County, will continue to see a heavy law enforcement presence around the area Friday morning, a day after the FBI issued a rare and unusual warning regarding a threat to Shuls in New Jersey. “The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat...
NJ group proposing Red Bank apartment complex for adults with autism
A New Jersey-based nonprofit has its sights set on crafting an apartment complex in Monmouth County specifically for individuals with autism spectrum disorder. A first-of-its-kind study from Parents With A Plan, based in Morris County, found that 73% of "neuro-diverse" adults in New Jersey are currently living with aging family. Tens of thousands have caregivers over the age of 60, according to their survey that was conducted between March and August of this year.
franklinreporter.com
Somerset County K-9 Unit’s Newest Member: Patriot
After sifting through more than 1,000 suggestions submitted by county residents, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office officials have decided on the new name for the office’s newest K-9 member:. Patriot. The winning name was submitted by two entrants into the naming contest, Branchburg 6th Grader Timmy Miessler and Bedminster...
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Two Virginia residents charged with brazenly attempting home invasion in New Jersey
Two Virginia residents are behind bars in Monmouth County, New Jersey for their alleged roles in a brazen attempt at a home invasion and robbery in Marlboro Township earlier this year. Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton, Virginia and Lauren McNeil, 24, of Newport News, Virginia stand accused of orchestrating a...
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
therealdeal.com
New Jersey broker accused in $1M arson
The owner of a Point Pleasant real estate firm is accused of setting fire to six commercial vehicles at a local business, causing more than $1 million in damages. Toms River resident Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Ward Realty is facing four counts of second-degree arson in connection with the late-September incident, Patch.com reported.
Fugitive wanted in 19-year-old N.J. killing arrested in Central America
A fugitive wanted for the 2003 murder of a woman with whom he shared a Plainfield apartment, was arrested earlier this year in Central America and extradited back to New Jersey early Friday morning, authorities said. On July 23, 2003, officers from the Plainfield Police Department were called to to...
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson
A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
thesunpapers.com
Fall festival and parade draw a large – and creative – crowd
The Monroe Township Parks and Recreation Commission welcomed a large crowd and creative floats and costumes to Owen’s Park for its annual fall festival and Halloween parade on Oct. 22. “The parade was phenomenal,” said Donna Park, chairperson of the commission. “The crowds started coming in an hour early...
The Most Dangerous Highways in the U.S.
I-95 Led the Nation in Most Fatal Accidents.Morristown Minute. 2022 is on track to see the highest U.S. fatality rate for motor vehicle accidents since 2007. As many Morristown residents prepare to hit the road this holiday season, Morristown Minute compiled research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and the U.S. Census Bureau to determine the most dangerous highways in the United States based on fatalities per 100 vehicle miles traveled.
Jackson land swap proposes to move school project to township land on Lakewood border
JACKSON, NJ – On Wednesday, residents in Jackson cheered Mayor Michael Reina for negotiating a compromise to prevent four private schools from being built on a farm in the western end of town. Reina hosted a town hall for residents in the Leesville area to discuss the recently announced plan to preserve a tract of land slated to be turned into four private schools. Initially, Councilman Marty Flemming tried to negotiate a deal with land owner Mordechai Eichorn to build 60 houses, complete with affordable housing allocations on the 30-acre tract of land. That plan was shot down by the The post Jackson land swap proposes to move school project to township land on Lakewood border appeared first on Shore News Network.
