Letter: Wayne County library levy request is too much to ask

After receiving their five-year forecast budgeting spreadsheet via public records request, this increase appears to be unnecessary for their financial needs and suspect as to why they would be seeking such a significant increase at a time when many citizens are already struggling with inflation rates.

According to the auditor’s website, in actual costs to the homeowner, this levy is a 23% increase over their initial levy that was passed in 2017. According to their own budget documents, over the past three years the library had a surplus of $1.7 million – making an increase seemingly unnecessary and borderline absurd.

However, the library budgeted for a 35% increase in spending in this fiscal year of 2022. This increase includes a 17% increase in personal services. This theoretical budgeted increase now shows that the library will have a deficit and that is why they are asking for more money.

Last year, the library spent $472,000 per month, and still had a surplus of $672,000 at the end of the year. The most significant increases in spending for the 2022 year are in the categories of personal services, contingency, and transfers out.

It seems prudent to use discretion when looking at a 23% tax increase for our already well-funded public libraries.

As a homeschooling mom, I absolutely want to support our libraries and do not disagree with the sentiment seen on the signs around town stating “We love our library."

However, supporting, loving, and appreciating an entity does not mean that we must significantly increase our taxes with no questions asked, leaving the request completely unchecked.

Regardless of how you personally feel about the library, their new tax increase is too much to bear for most Wayne County citizens who are trying to make ends meet during these tough economic times.

Please vote “no” on the Wayne County Public Library levy increase.

Carrie Perkins, Wooster