Column: Trade for Calvin Ridley Is Trent Baalke’s Boldest — and Best — Move As Jaguars GM

Trent Baalke and the Jacksonville Jaguars front office deserve a lot of credit for the bold, inventive trade for Calvin Ridley.

After 14 questions about new wide receiver Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Doug Pederson had heard enough.

"Do we play the Raiders this week?" Pederson deadpanned on Wednesday after a flurry of questions on Ridley, the suspended former Atlanta Falcons receiver and 2018 first-round pick.

In a short, split-second exchange, Pederson summed up the Ridley trade for the 2-6 Jaguars. Wednesday was dominated by the buzz around the trade the Jaguars made for him ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline ... even though the Jaguars are sitting in the middle of a five-game losing streak, with their 2-6 season on life support just days before the Las Vegas Raiders hit town.

But the trade, which saw the Jaguars send a 2023 fifth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick that could escalate into as high as a second-round selection, was a rare swing for the fences at the deadline for a Jaguars franchise that still needs a spark.

It is only logical for Pederson, his staff and the locker room to think about this Sunday and the rest of 2022. That is their jobs.

But it is the job of the Jaguars' front office and general manager Trent Baalke to not just look at today, but at the future. And in doing so with the Ridley trade, Baalke and his regime have made a move that has the potential to be a precedent-shattering and franchise-altering deal.

The Jaguars are just 5-20 with Baalke as general manager for the last two seasons, but it wasn't until Tuesday that Baalke made a move like the Ridley deal. It is the boldest move he has made in his tenure and, on the surface, very well could be the best.

This isn't to say the Jaguars haven't made aggressive moves under Baalke in the past. In fact, one could argue it has been a trademark of his regime. From taking a running back at No. 25 in 2021 and selecting a number of risky early-round picks coming off serious injuries or long spans without playing, to this year's Christian Kirk deal and selection of Travon Walker at No. 1. Baalke and the Jaguars don't care about the perception of their moves (and they shouldn't), and have truly marched to the beat of their own drum in recent years.

But even Baalke's best moves over the last two years haven't reflected the type of forward-thinking and innovative decision-making that the Ridley trade does. And none of these moves was quite like the Ridley deal in terms of floor and ceiling. Baalke's big swings have frequently carried big risk, but that doesn't appear to be the case this time.

If the Ridley trade works as well as it has the potential to, the Jaguars just got a marquee No. 1 receiver for pennies on the dollar. If it falls apart, then the Jaguars lost a fifth-round pick and, at most, a third-round selection.

The innovative trade has stipulations in place that determine the value of the second pick the Jaguars send over for Ridley, stipulations which include whether he makes the 2023 roster, play time and production incentives and whether he signs a new deal with the Jaguars once his fifth-year option expires.

There has never been a trade with those kinds of protections built into it. That is because there has never been a trade made for a player like Ridley, who will enter the 2023 offseason having played just five of a possible 34 games over the last two seasons. 12 of those missed games will be from the 2021 season when he stepped away from the Falcons to focus on his mental well-being. The other 17 from a suspension during the 2022 season after betting on games in 2021.

But that is why the trade works, too. Ridley is such a unique case that there are no comparisons to draw to. To say the Jaguars and Baalke thought several moves ahead is an understatement, simply based off the timing and process that went into the move.

Considering the NFL's track record on reinstating players, odds seem very good that Ridley is eligible to play in 2023. Had the Falcons not traded him and he been reinstated in February, he could have drawn a massive haul from an opposing team fishing for a No. 1 receiver, especially with a bad free agent receiver market on the horizon.

But by trading for Ridley now, Baalke and the Jaguars ensured several things. For one, they kept Ridley's price down because they managed to make the investment before the demand poured in.

The Jaguars also made the rare move of dealing picks for a player who can't actually play now, a move that contending teams or teams looking to improve over the second-half of the 2022 season likely wouldn't be able to make. 31 teams could have contended for Ridley in the offseason, but the number of teams who would actually trade for him at the deadline is a much smaller pool.

The move presents some risk. Maybe Ridley won't be able to get back to his form from his first three seasons in Atlanta, where he looked like a legitimate top-10 receiver. Maybe Ridley will have situations that arise in the future that keep him off the field like he did in Atlanta.

But the reward far outweighs the risk because the Jaguars were able to mitigate much of it by the nature of the deal.

Say the Jaguars extend Ridley after 2023 and lose a second-round pick. That means Ridley will have proven himself as a top receiver in Jacksonville's system and culture. Losing a fifth- and a second-round pick for the rights to a No. 1 receiver is a move every team would make. Especially after the Jaguars earned a Day 3 pick a week earlier in the James Robinson trade.

But, what if Ridley plays just OK for the Jaguars in 2023? What if he shows rust, and is no longer the playmaker he was? Then the Jaguars lose a third- or fourth-round pick. A pick they could then replace with a compensatory pick after Ridley tests the free-agent market.

The Jaguars made an innovative deal for Ridley. They took a swing for the fences in finding a No. 1 receiver. But, for the first time in what feels like far too long, the Jaguars made it easier and safer on themselves. For this swing, Baalke would set up a tee.

Perhaps Ridley doesn't work out in Jacksonville. But the creative trade to obtain him is the exact kind of move all general managers should aim to make. This time, the Jaguars' general manager is the one who made it.