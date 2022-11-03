Staten Island mom grateful for public’s help after missing daughter, 12, was found riding ferry

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sandy took Staten Island woman’s mother and home. Through heartache, she carries on 10 years later.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Lena Norris sat on the roof of her Midland Beach home the night Hurricane Sandy devastated Staten Island, getting warmth from a building that had caught fire across the street. After the police rescued her and her husband and brought them to Hylan Boulevard, she...
25 delish dishes shared with ‘Where Staten Island Eats’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking for a yummy dish to indulge in on Staten Island, “Where Staten Island Eats” posts the best of the best. Below is a collection of some of the most-loved bites from the Where Staten Island Eats Instagram page. Don’t forget to check out Where Staten island Eats & Drinks on Facebook for more about food in the borough. Want your favorite dish featured?
Woman, 79, fatally struck by hit-and-run van driver as she steps out of car in Brooklyn
A 79-year-old woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run van driver as she stepped out of a car in Brooklyn, police said Sunday. The victim was exiting a vehicle on Church Ave. near E. 52nd St. in East Flatbush about 7:20 p.m. Saturday when a passing white Ford van driver struck her, cops said. The driver briefly pulled over on E. 52nd St., then took off, cops said. Medics rushed the woman to ...
‘There’s no crying at a biker bar’: Friend recounts conversation with driver before crash left Staten Island woman paralyzed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a bad night, capped off by an ongoing nightmare. On Dec. 11, 2020, a circle of friends met at a Staten Island biker bar for a few drinks, but the conversation turned into a bout of dangerous revelations, and the night ended with a crash that left a local business owner and mother, Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
John Titta, owner of John’s Lane Market in New Dorp, dies at 95
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — John Titta, 95, the former owner of a New Dorp meat market and Grant City tavern, died late last month, said his family. A lifelong Staten Islander, Titta was born in the borough in 1927. A proud father of two sons, John and Michael, Titta is predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Rose.
79-year-old NYC woman struck and killed while getting out of car by hit and run driver
NEW YORK – A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a 79-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car on Church Avenue near East 52nd Street in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn Saturday night. The New York City Police Department responded to the scene at around 7:20. During their investigation, detectives soon learned that a white Ford van struck the elderly woman as she exited her vehicle. The van fled the scene. She was transported to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The woman’s identity was not immediately released. At this time, no suspects have The post 79-year-old NYC woman struck and killed while getting out of car by hit and run driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC Marathon 2022: Staten Island woman running to raise awareness about drug addiction
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Megan Grunlund Wohltjen of Rosebank describes training for her third TCF New York City Marathon as a “bittersweet journey” that will peak with a run on Sunday in honor of her brother, Samuel Grunlund, who died at age 27 of a drug overdose.
Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’
A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...
‘Staten Island! The Musical,’ an original comedy, sets sail in Manhattan and New Jersey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After “Staten Island! The Musical,” made its debut to a sold-out crowd at the National Lighthouse Museum Promenade during summer 2021, the show is now on the road. Set in New York City’s most bucolic borough, “Staten Island! The Musical” redefines what it...
Centre Daily
Steakhouse customer stabs man at nearby table who argued with employee, NY cops say
A customer at a New York City steakhouse stabbed a fellow patron after becoming “irate” about the fact that he was arguing with an employee, according to the New York City Police Department. The customer was sitting at a nearby table at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan...
Eating around the world without leaving this great borough | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When I started at the Advance almost 17 years ago, the first assignment was a column called “Traditions.” Its title, as coined by a fellow colleague, then Associate Managing Editor Claire M. Regan, summed up its mission — to address the food aspect of an increasingly diverse borough.
queenoftheclick.com
Jayda Overton – Missing Brooklyn Teen
Jayda Overton is a missing 16-year-old teen from Brooklyn. She has been missing since Wednesday, October 19th. She was last seen in Redhook. Why did it take so long for this missing flyer to be shared?. Jayda has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2″ and 140 lbs....
Tourist stabbed in Manhattan steakhouse by woman angered by his wife’s treatment of staff, police say
A beef over boorish behavior in a Midtown steakhouse ended with a Massachusetts tourist stabbed twice by a diner seated at a nearby table, police said Saturday. A Manhattan woman was arrested hours after the red-meat ruckus where police said the suspect became outraged Friday night after the 24-year-old victim’s wife made snide remarks about the service and the waitstaff inside Ruth’s Chris ...
‘Staten Island! The Musical’ to have limited run in Manhattan next month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A musical based on the “forgotten borough” of Staten Island is poised to be showcased during a limited run in Manhattan next month. “Staten Island! The Musical” will be performed off-Broadway for five shows at the beginning of December. The show tells...
NYC Marathon 2022 notebook: Melissa Kraker runs in memory of friend; 66-year-old completes 3rd marathon and more
Melissa Kraker ran with a heavy heart during Sunday’s New York City Marathon, which attracted more than 50,000 runners from across the globe. That’s because she dedicated her race in memory of her friend and neighbor, Tamer Shaarawy of Egypt, who passed away in December.
71-year-old woman beaten outside Chinatown fish market
NEW YORK – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a 71-year-old woman was beaten by a man outside a Chinatown fish market last week. Today, detectives released photos of the suspect wanted for assault in the incident at the Hung Kee Fish & Meat Food Market. According to police at around 1:30 pm, an adult black male engaged in an argument with a 71-year-old woman and her husband at the market. During the argument, the man began attacking the woman, punching her in the back of the head. The suspect left the scene before the police arrived. The post 71-year-old woman beaten outside Chinatown fish market appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect sought for forcibly touching 11-year-old at knifepoint on NYC subway train
NEW YORK – Police in New York City are searching for a suspect wanted for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl on a subway train two weeks ago. Today, the NYPD released a sketch of the man wanted for the assault. According to the NYPD, on October 18th, at around 3:27 pm, the man approached an 11-year-old girl on the northbound train inside the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse Station. The man approached the 11-year-old and displayed a knife before proceeding to touch her inappropriately on her body. The suspect fled the station. The post Suspect sought for forcibly touching 11-year-old at knifepoint on NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mariners Harbor music producer lost nearly everything to Ida except his work ethic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sometimes even the biggest obstacle could be a blessing in disguise. This was the case for Mariners Harbor resident Justin Mills, who, along with many Staten Islanders lost practically everything he owned when Hurricane Ida hit in 2021. Mills was living in the basement apartment...
A stirring tribute by community leaders and friends at street renaming in West Brighton honoring Monsignors Finn and Berardi | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They were there to honor the memory of two beloved spiritual leaders in the community of West Brighton. Richmond County District Attorney Michael E. McMahon joined Bishops John O’Hara and Peter Byrne, Borough President Vito Fossella, Assemblyman Michael Cusick, former Assemblyman Lou Tobacco, students of Monsignor Farrell High School, and the families and friends of Monsignors Peter Finn and Ferdinando Berardi, to officially co-name the corner of Manor Road and Forest Avenue in their loving memory.
NYC Marathon 2022 is Sunday: When will the Verrazzano Bridge reopen? Which S.I. streets are closed?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- On Sunday, about 50,000 runners will take to the streets of the Big Apple as they participate in the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. The iconic event, which returned in 2021 after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, is now in its 51st year.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 3