Mayor Adams Expands Efforts to Connect Patients Experiencing Homelessness to Stable, Affordable Housing, Delivers on Promise in Housing Blueprint Released Earlier This Year

Breaking Ground, New York’s largest supportive housing developer, today celebrated the opening of 90 Sands, a former Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel converted into 491 affordable and supportive apartments in DUMBO. Breaking Ground launched 32 years ago, in 1990, focused on transforming old hotels in Manhattan into supportive housing, giving the city’s homeless a way to get off the streets and have a place to call home. 90 Sands marks Breaking Ground’s fourth hotel conversion project in New York City. Photos are available to be viewed HERE.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO