Mayor Adams Expands Efforts to Connect Patients Experiencing Homelessness to Stable, Affordable Housing, Delivers on Promise in Housing Blueprint Released Earlier This Year

norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election
The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
nynmedia.com
New York City opens new emergency center for asylum-seekers in a Midtown hotel
With the number of newly arrived asylum-seekers now stretching past an estimated 22,000 people, a third emergency relief center will soon open at a Midtown hotel – this time for single women and adult families, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday morning. News of the Humanitarian Emergency...
rew-online.com
Breaking Ground Opens 90 Sands: Former Jehovah’s Witnesses Hotel Converted Into Nearly 500 Units of Affordable & Supportive Housing in DUMBO
Breaking Ground, New York’s largest supportive housing developer, today celebrated the opening of 90 Sands, a former Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel converted into 491 affordable and supportive apartments in DUMBO. Breaking Ground launched 32 years ago, in 1990, focused on transforming old hotels in Manhattan into supportive housing, giving the city’s homeless a way to get off the streets and have a place to call home. 90 Sands marks Breaking Ground’s fourth hotel conversion project in New York City. Photos are available to be viewed HERE.
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Conservative Party Candidate, Kevin Pazmino on Govt Oversight, Crime and Housing
Freelance filmmaker and former District 11 city council candidate, Kevin Pazmino, is, as reported, running on the Conservative Party ticket in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 in Assembly District 81. The seat is currently held by incumbent assemblyman and Democrat, Jeffrey Dinowitz, and covers much of the Northwest Bronx.
NYC becomes battleground as Hochul works to toughen Blue Wall: ‘It’s all turnout’
As the Manhattan skyline twinkled through the windows behind her and a jazz band played “Forgot About Dre,” Gov. Hochul sized up a room in Brooklyn filled with power brokers and offered a swaggering forecast. Hochul, a former upstate congresswoman whose modest lead in polls of the governor’s race has caused extensive Democratic handwringing, said she was used to getting knocked down. But come ...
‘The system has been broken’: Mayor Eric Adams laments asylum seeker crisis in NYC on ‘60 Minutes’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaking on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” decried the flood of asylum seekers sent into the five boroughs as a “humanitarian crisis” created at the hands of Republican governors while acknowledging the larger system has clear flaws.
pix11.com
Strategists weigh in on close New York election races
As Election Day nears, Republican and Democratic strategists talk about the New York governor race. Strategists weigh in on close New York election races. As Election Day nears, Republican and Democratic strategists talk about the New York governor race. NYC Forecast: More warm November weather. NYC Forecast: More warm November...
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle clashes with Gov. Kathy Hochul over crime in New York: 'We don't feel safe'
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle clashed with Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday over crime, insisting New Yorkers "don't feel safe" and are "worried" ahead of the midterms.
Bomb scare leads to closure of Manhattan early voting site
The NYPD warned the New York City Board of Elections of a bomb scare at an early voting site at M555 Central Park East High School on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 106th Street in East Harlem on Sunday.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Living in the Tunnels Beneath New York - Mole People: Walter
Stories of "mole people" have always intrigued me. Years ago I went urban exploring in search of these mole people living in the tunnels under New York City. I found some of them in the Freedom Tunnel, a train tunnel that runs under the West Side highway. This tunnel is...
NYC migrant crisis highlights long standing homeless shelter issues
A group of unhoused, recently-arrived migrant people sit under the FDR, waiting for a mobile soup kitchen. The food offered within the homeless shelter system, they say, is inedible. A recent influx of asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system underscores complaints residents have had for years over inadequate food and safety concerns inside of shelters. [ more › ]
back2stonewall.com
The Ghosts of Saint Vincent’s Hospital: Ground Zero For New York City’s AIDS Epidemic
On the latest episode of American Horror Story NYC it’s been reveled that BOTH Hannah and Mr. Whitely work at the now demolished Saint Vincent’s Hospital in NYC. Despite being a Catholic hospital it would become the front line battlefield during the AIDS epidemic. This is an important part of our history and St. Vincent’s Hospital should never be forgotten.
NBC New York
More NYC Businesses Target of Racist, Antisemitic Hand-Drawn Hate Mail
At least three New York City businesses have become the target of racist hate, after hand-drawn pictures depicting racial stereotypes were delivered to a single neighborhood in the city. Word of two additional recipients of the hate mail was discovered after News 4 reported the only Black-owned restaurant in a...
amny.com
Ask the MTA | OMNY benefits and Bronx station construction
AmNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta[@]amny.com. Q: I finally started using...
ABA Journal
New York City asks junior attorneys to temporarily serve in understaffed agencies
Understaffed New York City legal departments will borrow junior attorneys from eight large law firms for a year, according to a new initiative announced by Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday. As part of the New York City Legal Fellows Program, these attorneys will be considered full-time city employees and integrated...
thebronxfreepress.com
Racial Justice on the Ballot Now Justicia Racial en la Papeleta Ahora
Latinos are the largest minority voting bloc in the country. About 20% of the entire United States population is Latino American, and in New York City alone, we make up almost 30% of the city’s population. We have the power to shape the future of our city and our...
cityandstateny.com
Reviewing Lee Zeldin’s focus on crime in New York City
Ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election, Republican candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin has surged in the polls – getting within striking distance of incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul. Zeldin has tapped into a real fear in New York that’s helped him get much closer to Hochul than what pollsters originally predicted. Many say that’s largely due to his focus on crime – particularly in New York City.
NYC congestion pricing: Hochul urged to let New Yorkers vote on controversial program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A bipartisan group of elected officials, including several from Staten Island, are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to give residents a say in whether to implement New York City’s controversial congestion pricing program. On Thursday, the group of elected officials, which included Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South...
This Is The Worst City In New York State
US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
‘A cancer that is spreading’: Faith leaders tackling antisemitism during troubling time for Staten Island, nation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The borough’s Jewish community will not cower in the face of rising antisemitism, say faith leaders who call on Staten Islanders to stand together against hate in all forms, and “make this world brighter.”. “When will this hate end, I can’t tell you because...
