Democrats’ Get Out the Vote tour stopped in Aberdeen Sunday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Sunday the SD Democrats held a rally at Aberdeen. The event was to take place at Central Park however was forced to move to the Democrat headquarters on Main Street because of the high winds. Brown County Commission candidate Chad Fischbach talks about filling out a bullet...
SD Democrats Get Out The Vote tour stop at Pierre Saturday
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- South Dakota Democratic candidates are making their final push to election day. The Get Out The Vote caravan stopped in Pierre Saturday afternoon. Secretary of State candidate Tom Cool says what concerns him more than Republican opponent Monae Johnson is the America First Secretary of State Coalition. U-S...
SD Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith delivers his final pitches
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Democratic Governor candidate Jamie Smith has been circulating around the state for months in his quest for votes. He says there are lots of issues that need attention. Smith says while the state got hundreds of millions of federal pandemic dollars, those will only last so long. Smith,...
State Fire Marshal encourages replacing batteries in smoke alarms
PIERRE, S.D. (HubCityRadio) – Before changing your clocks Saturday night, South Dakota’s State Fire Marshal encourages people to also change the batteries in their smoke alarms. Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 a.m. local time Sunday morning. That means pushing clocks back one hour. Fire Marshal Paul Merriman...
USD Volleyball Star Earns Player of the Month Honor from Summit League
SIOUX FALLS, SD (CoYotes.com) – South Dakota volleyball player Elizabeth Juhnke has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League October Peak Perfomer of the Month, the league announced Thursday. Juhnke, a fourth-year junior from Lakeville, Minnesota, is a repeat winner after earning the honor for the month of September as...
