Manhattan Beach, CA

Hermosa Measure M spending tops $100,000

The Economic Development Reform Coalition of Southern California has spent $93,949 on the Yes on Measure M campaign, according to campaign financial reports submitted to the Hermosa Beach City Clerk this week. If approved by voters on November 8, Measure M would lift Hermosa’s ban on the retail sale of...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to speak at Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

World-renowned astrophysicist, and leading space commentator Neil deGrasse Tyson will address Distinguished Speaker Series subscribers at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 8 p.m. deGrasse Tyson will discuss recent developments at NASA, the U.S. Space Force, space tourism, and the effects physics have on everyday...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Redondo Beach city council takes first action on e-bikes

The Redondo Beach city council took the first of a possible series of actions to address e-bike safety Tuesday night, calling for adding signs on sidewalks around Redondo Union High School. The action followed a report on e-bikes in town from Redondo Beach Police Chief Joe Hoffman and two officers.
REDONDO BEACH, CA

