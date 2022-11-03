Read full article on original website
Related
WIVB
California tenants rise up, demand rent caps from city halls
ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Kim Carlson’s apartment has flooded with human feces multiple times, the plumbing never fixed in the low-income housing complex she calls home in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Antioch. Her property manager is verbally abusive and calls her 9-year-old grandson, who has...
WIVB
Arizona Senate, governor races deadlocked ahead of Election Day: polls
The races for Arizona’s Senate seat and governor’s mansion are virtually deadlocked days before the midterm elections, according to two new polls released Friday. A new survey from Emerson College Polling on Friday shows Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters leading Sen. Mark Kelly (D) 48 percent to 47 percent, falling well within the poll’s 3-point margin of error. However, with 1 percent of undecided voters accounted for, the race is tied at 48 percent.
WIVB
Video shows girl’s terror when she realizes seatbelt isn’t buckled on drop ride
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A video taken at the Greater Gulf State Fair in Alabama shows a 9-year-old’s terrified reaction when she realizes her seatbelt isn’t fastened as the Mega Drop ride starts. “When the ride started going up I was screaming for help,” said Isabella Carmicheal....
Comments / 0